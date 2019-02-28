National Chili Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


It's done.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix Flare mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. SilentiumPC Navis RGB 240 & 280 LCS review @ Guru3D
  3. NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 review @ HotHardware
  4. Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master review @ KitGuru
  5. Cooler Master MK850 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp (the one with Aimpad tech)
  6. Dell U2719D review @ TFT Central
  7. The Das Keyboard 5Q cloud-connected mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Police in Canada are tracking people's "negative" behavior in a "risk" database @ Slashdot
  2. Kevin McCallister loves ToeJam & Earl @ Quarter To Three (huh)
  3. Plague Inc to be infected with anti-vaxers after successful petition @ Rock Paper Shotgun (shots fired)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Ask Hackaday: can we get someone to buy and destroy RAM? @ HackADay
  2. Does WiFi kill houseplants? @ HackADay (no)
  3. Sony Aibo review: just get a puppy @ Engadget
  4. Eargasm high fidelity earplugs review @ Legit Reviews (seems like an oxymoron)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. FedEx rolls out autonomous delivery robot @ New Atlas
  2. Here's why you shouldn't cremate radioactive dead people @ Ars Technica
  3. Alphabet subsidiary trained AI to predict wind output 36 hours in advance @ Ars Technica
  4. Geologists find where some Stonehenge rocks came from, debunking old research @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Now trading below book value: big brand-name cheese and ketchup concern @ forbes.com
  2. Chick-Fil-A's new cheese sauce is here and fans might love it more than the original @ delish.com
