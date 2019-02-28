National Chili Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Strix Flare mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
- SilentiumPC Navis RGB 240 & 280 LCS review @ Guru3D
- NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 review @ HotHardware
- Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master review @ KitGuru
- Cooler Master MK850 keyboard review @ TechPowerUp (the one with Aimpad tech)
- Dell U2719D review @ TFT Central
- The Das Keyboard 5Q cloud-connected mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Police in Canada are tracking people's "negative" behavior in a "risk" database @ Slashdot
- Kevin McCallister loves ToeJam & Earl @ Quarter To Three (huh)
- Plague Inc to be infected with anti-vaxers after successful petition @ Rock Paper Shotgun (shots fired)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Ask Hackaday: can we get someone to buy and destroy RAM? @ HackADay
- Does WiFi kill houseplants? @ HackADay (no)
- Sony Aibo review: just get a puppy @ Engadget
- Eargasm high fidelity earplugs review @ Legit Reviews (seems like an oxymoron)
Science, technology, and space news
- FedEx rolls out autonomous delivery robot @ New Atlas
- Here's why you shouldn't cremate radioactive dead people @ Ars Technica
- Alphabet subsidiary trained AI to predict wind output 36 hours in advance @ Ars Technica
- Geologists find where some Stonehenge rocks came from, debunking old research @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Now trading below book value: big brand-name cheese and ketchup concern @ forbes.com
- Chick-Fil-A's new cheese sauce is here and fans might love it more than the original @ delish.com