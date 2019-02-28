Optical drive bays live another day thanks to Sharkoon's VG7-W chassis


by Zak Killian

We know that there were so many of you gerbils who were absolutely infatuated with the edgy gamer styling of recent cases but were put off by the lack of a 5.25" drive bay. Sharkoon comes to your rescue with the VG7-W mid-tower chassis.


Sharkoon VG7-W RGB

Jokes aside, this is a budget-oriented ATX computer case with a steel frame and plastic fascia. It has an acrylic window on the side, three LED-lit fans, and removable magnetic air filters on the intakes. It'll take graphics cards up to 14¾" (37.5cm) in length, CPU coolers up to 6½" (16.5cm) tall, and power supplies 10½" long (26.5cm), although we've never seen one that big.

The three 120-mm fans are standard on all VG7-W models. There are variants with red, green, and blue LEDs, while the slightly more expensive VG7-W RGB comes with addressable RGB LEDs in its spinners and a four-port RGB LED controller. There's no other place to put fans or radiators, so pass on the extra air-pushers with this purchase.

Storage accommodations include two 3.5" drive bays, three 2.5" mounts, and that big 5.25" slot up front. Also on the front panel are a pair of USB 3.0 ports as well as the usual 3.5-mm audio jacks. Behind the motherboard, there's a small area for cable management—a feature we're happy to see showing up more and more in these budget chassis.

If you've got a need for a low-cost case with room for optical storage, Sharkoon says the VG7-W will be available any minute now for €44.90, or around $50 USD. The RGB version will be €10 more at €54.90, or around $63 USD.

