Bargain basement: a cheap Vega 64, MacBook Pro, Surface Laptop 2, and more

G'afternoon, folks. My tiny terror HTPC is now alive and well, and I'll be making excellent use of it by chewing through my gigantic backlog of movies and shows. I've gone the extra mile and slapped a Core i5-8600 in it in preparation for a future graphics card upgrade, and jeez, that thing is snappy. The Core i7-6700K in my main box suddenly feels a little inadequate. I must now upgrade. I should not have done this. Anyway, check out our selection of hardware deals.

Now this is quite the surprise in our deals posts. We've historically had a tough time recommending AMD's RX Vega graphics cards, but we're opening an exception today for the Sapphire Nitro+ RX Vega 64. This potent pixel pusher bears a generously sized three-fan cooler and is set up with a 1580 MHz boost clock. There are extra goods in store, too. The card can control two additional external fans and comes with an external support bracket. Newegg will hand you this card for $419.99 right now.

Next up is a couple of displays. We'll start with the biggest, the Acer ET322QU. This is a modest pixel slab, but one of a good pedigree. Its 32" IPS panel has a resolution of 2560x1440 and a color gamut that should cover 99% of the sRGB space. The maximum refresh rate is 75 Hz, and there's FreeSync support on tap as well as a pair of built-in speakers. $199.99 is all you need to take this home from Newegg if you use cart code EMCTWTU44. That's right, only two Benjamins for a monitor this nice.

If your tastes in displays leans more towards ultra-wide models, a "simple but nice" option is the LG 29WK50S-P. This IPS unit measures 29" across its diagonal. The resolution is 2560x1080, and there's FreeSync support on tap. Sam's Club wants but $179.96 for this monitor.

We have a fantastic selection of portables today. The first one is the Apple MacBook Pro 15" with Touch Bar. The company's laptops often have meager resource allocations, but the model at hand flaunts a six-core Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics card. The NVMe SSD has a capacity of 256 GB, and there are four Thunderbolt 3 ports on board. Best Buy will let you have this potent portable for $2099.99.

For a different take on a quality, high-end portable, check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2. This alcantara-covered machine is extra thin and packs an eighth-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128-GB NVMe drive. The gorgeous 13.5" touchscreen has a resolution of 2256x1504. The folks at Best Buy are selling this machine for only $799.

Highly portable laptops are a default choice for most people, but some of us require a machine that can kick enough ass to open a franchise of donkey farms. One prime example is the Acer Predator Helios 300. This 15.6" machine won't win any slimness awards but couldn't care in the slightest, as it packs an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. The 1920x1080 display has a 144 Hz refresh rate, and the 256 GB SSD is an NVMe model for that extra performance kick. Take your gaming on the go for $999 from Amazon.

Last but not least is today's crop of cheap, speedy RAM. The sticks in the Geil EVO Spear 16 GB, 3000 MT/s kit come clad in subtle black heatspreaders and have 16-18-18-36 timings. The price tag reads only $84.99 at Newegg. For twice the capacity, check out the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB kit at 3000 MT/s. The timings on it read a surprisingly low 15-15-15-35, and the price is set at $189.99 at Newegg.

