Report: Dell website hints at possible upcoming mobile RTX 2050

The eagle-eyed laptop lovers over at NotebookCheck spotted a very interesting note at Dell's website. When inspecting the specifications of the G5 15 gaming laptop, the machine's USB Type-C port is labeled as "USB-C DisplayPort / USB-C Thunderbolt" with an asterisk after. Clicking that asterisk reveals the box below.

In case you can't read it, it says "The USB-C Thunderbolt will be on systems with RTX 2060 and up while the USB-C DisplayPort will be on systems with RTX 2050." Wait, what? We certainly haven't heard of any such "RTX 2050," and it's quite possible that Dell hasn't either. As NotebookCheck points out, this could simply be an error or assumption by the web designer.

The alternative—that Nvidia is about to launch a new low-power RTX product for laptops—is a lot more interesting, though. The RTX 2060 already struggles under the weight of RTX workloads in Battlefield V and Metro Exodus. That would seem to be a major factor playing into Nvidia's choice to forgo RTX features on the Turing-based TU116 chip used in the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Given that, it seems unlikely that Nvidia would release a slower RTX product in laptops.

NotebookCheck speculates that the mobile GeForce that the Dell website is referencing may be more properly called "GTX 2050." To our ears, that doesn't make a lot of sense either, given the existence of the GTX 1660 Ti. The site goes on to say that leaked codenames reference a chip that would slot directly in the lineup under the mobile RTX 2060. Whatever the case, we'll keep an eye out and keep you posted when we hear the real story.