Learn What Your Name Means Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Apparently, my name is derived from the Latin word "colto" and it means "to be a tool on reality TV"

PC hardware and computing

  1. Cooler Master MK730 mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Phanteks Eclipse P600s review @ Guru3D
  3. AMD Radeon VII Powerplay overclocking & water cooling results @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Asus PRIME Z390-A LGA 1151 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  5. Lenovo Yoga C930 review @ Hexus
  6. Cooler Master MK850 (AIMPAD) review @ KitGuru
  7. EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
  8. Cooler Master MH752 gaming headset review @ TechPowerUp
  9. The Lenovo Yoga C930 review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Some unlikely games are becoming competitive through Twitch Rivals @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. More people bought physical CDs and vinyl than songs on iTunes last year @ Slashdot
  3. Netflix makes statement in wake of Steven Spielberg's attempt to block streaming giant from Oscars @ Slashdot

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. A big, mean, inflated machine @ HackADay (great project!)
  2. The cat, the aircraft, and the tiny computer @ HackADay (great cat!)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Probe from NASA's InSight lander burrows into the soil of Mars @ Slashdot
  2. Android TV bug gave users access to strangers' Google Photos @ Slashdot
  3. SpaceX's Crew Dragon docks with ISS in historic maneuver @ New Atlas (this was worth getting up early to watch on Saturday morning)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. New carrot cake Oreos are stuffed with dairy-free cheese @ livekindly.co
  2. Big Dairy strikes again in the form of viral "throw cheese at your baby" challenge @ news.avclub.com (seriously?)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options