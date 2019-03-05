Learn What Your Name Means Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Cooler Master MK730 mechanical gaming keyboard review @ PC Perspective
- Phanteks Eclipse P600s review @ Guru3D
- AMD Radeon VII Powerplay overclocking & water cooling results @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus PRIME Z390-A LGA 1151 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Lenovo Yoga C930 review @ Hexus
- Cooler Master MK850 (AIMPAD) review @ KitGuru
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
- Cooler Master MH752 gaming headset review @ TechPowerUp
- The Lenovo Yoga C930 review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Some unlikely games are becoming competitive through Twitch Rivals @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- More people bought physical CDs and vinyl than songs on iTunes last year @ Slashdot
- Netflix makes statement in wake of Steven Spielberg's attempt to block streaming giant from Oscars @ Slashdot
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- A big, mean, inflated machine @ HackADay (great project!)
- The cat, the aircraft, and the tiny computer @ HackADay (great cat!)
Science, technology, and space news
- Probe from NASA's InSight lander burrows into the soil of Mars @ Slashdot
- Android TV bug gave users access to strangers' Google Photos @ Slashdot
- SpaceX's Crew Dragon docks with ISS in historic maneuver @ New Atlas (this was worth getting up early to watch on Saturday morning)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- New carrot cake Oreos are stuffed with dairy-free cheese @ livekindly.co
- Big Dairy strikes again in the form of viral "throw cheese at your baby" challenge @ news.avclub.com (seriously?)