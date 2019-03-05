Bargain basement: a Ryzen 5 2600 and an Asus Prime B450 Plus mobo for $250 and more

Howdy folks. I've been catching up on the latest episodes The Grand Tour, and I'm having loads of fun. I particularly enjoyed the episode in China, which is funny by itself but also kind of mind-boggling. The country is still a bit of a mystery to most of us Westerners, and it's quite amazing to see how the massive infusions of cash are transformed into massive infrastructure. I'd definitely recommend you watch that one. In the meantime, take a gander at our selection of PC hardware deals.

We're setting off today with a nice AMD combo deal. The Ryzen 5 2600 is one of the top choices for a mid-range CPU because it packs six Zen+ cores and twelve threads clocked at up to 3.9 GHz. It comes with a nice cooler in the box, too. Today, the chip is accompanied by an Asus Prime B450-Plus motherboard. Simple as this offering may be, it's got everything you need: USB ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, an M.2 PCIe x4 slot, and a front-panel USB 3.1 connector. You can get both items from Newegg for the low price of $249.98, or $30 off the regular total.

If you want a gigantic pack of RAM to go with the components above, then you'll like the G.Skill Ripjaws 32 GB kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs. That's enough capacity for running a bunch of VMs at the same time, and the sticks will set you back just $159.99 at Newegg.

The second part of this post pertains to pretty posh puissant portables. The first in line is the Apple MacBook Pro 13" (MPXQ2LL/A). This ultra portable has a gorgeous display capable of covering almost the entirety of the DCI-P3 color space and packs a seventh-gen Intel Core i5 CPU coupled with 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB NVMe SSD. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting peripherals. You can get this machine today for just $1099.99 from Best Buy.

The next machine is the Lenovo Legion Y7000 (81LF0005US). This 15.6" beastie has great build quality and packs a mighty six-core Core i7-8750H processor that dances along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. The CPU sits next to 8 GB of RAM and a 256-GB SSD. The display is a 1920x1080 IPS unit, and the asking price is just $929.99 at Walmart.

The third and final laptop today is the gorgeous Huawei Matebook X Pro (53010CAJ). The brand isn't usually talked about much, but hear us out on this one: First off, the 13.9" display has a resolution of 3000x2000, a contrast ratio of 1500:1, and a maximum brightness of 450 cd/m². The panel supports touch input and is covered with Gorilla Glass and surrounded by super thin bezels. (The screen-to-body ratio is a massive 91%). Inside the chassis, you'll find an Intel Core i7-8550U processor sitting next to 16 GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card, and a 512-GB SSD. The 57.4 Wh battery should be good for 12 hours of video playback, while peripheral connectivity comes by way of a USB Type-A port and a Thunderbolt 3-enabled Type-C connector. The whole contraption weighs just 2.9 lbs and is 14.6 mm thick. Rakuten will hand it to you for $1234.99 with checkout code HUA115.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: Not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.