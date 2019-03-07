National Cereal Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra review @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master MK850 review @ bit-tech
- Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GamingPRO OC review @ Guru3D
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Ultra Gaming review @ Hexus
- Asus ROG Delta USB-C RGB headset review @ KitGuru
- EVGA NU Audio sound card review @ TechPowerUp
- The GIGABYTE MW51-HP0 motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Don't be fooled by the "new" Z1 Battle Royale. It's just H1Z1 again. @ Quarter To Three
- New Nintendo Labo kit introduces VR gaming on Switch this April @ Nintendo Life
- Nintendo to smartphone game makers: you can only gouge our players so much @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Forget the kiln, these tiles were made on a Prusa @ HackADay (Bruno! Portuguese!)
- 3D printing photos is slow but awesome @ HackADay (this works amazingly well)
- Elektron Model:Samples review @ Engadget (this looks like toy that Dabchick might like)
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA visualizes supersonic shockwaves in a new, awe-inspiring way @ Ars Technica
- FBI director Christopher Wray on encryption: We can't have an "entirely unfettered space beyond the reach of law enforcement" @ Slashdot (he'd know that cat's already out if he could just decrypt the darn bag)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Ranked: best cheeses to throw at your baby @ nymag.com (make it stop)
- An unpretentious ham and cheese recalls the simple pleasure of a sandwich @ ny.eater.com (ironically, the headline is super pretentious, sandwich looks good, though)