National Cereal Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


They're back, baby.

PC hardware and computing

  1. EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 XC Ultra review @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master MK850 review @ bit-tech
  3. Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GamingPRO OC review @ Guru3D
  4. EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Ultra Gaming review @ Hexus
  5. Asus ROG Delta USB-C RGB headset review @ KitGuru
  6. EVGA NU Audio sound card review @ TechPowerUp
  7. The GIGABYTE MW51-HP0 motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Don't be fooled by the "new" Z1 Battle Royale. It's just H1Z1 again. @ Quarter To Three
  2. New Nintendo Labo kit introduces VR gaming on Switch this April @ Nintendo Life
  3. Nintendo to smartphone game makers: you can only gouge our players so much @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Forget the kiln, these tiles were made on a Prusa @ HackADay (Bruno! Portuguese!)
  2. 3D printing photos is slow but awesome @ HackADay (this works amazingly well)
  3. Elektron Model:Samples review @ Engadget (this looks like toy that Dabchick might like)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA visualizes supersonic shockwaves in a new, awe-inspiring way @ Ars Technica
  2. FBI director Christopher Wray on encryption: We can't have an "entirely unfettered space beyond the reach of law enforcement" @ Slashdot (he'd know that cat's already out if he could just decrypt the darn bag)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Ranked: best cheeses to throw at your baby @ nymag.com (make it stop)
  2. An unpretentious ham and cheese recalls the simple pleasure of a sandwich @ ny.eater.com (ironically, the headline is super pretentious, sandwich looks good, though)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options