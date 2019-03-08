Bargain basement: an Intel 660p 1-TB NVMe SSD for $105, and much more

Season's greetings, good gerbils. I had a rather nasty RSI-induced event recently. My upper back has been pretty tightened up, and things came to a head a couple days ago when I felt the tip of my thumb going numb. Knowing the possible causes, I freaked out more than a little. One visit to my friendly chiropractor, and I'm now back on track for a good recovery. Keep in mind, folks, when you're dealing with anything involving muscles, tendons, and spine, don't wait too long before ringing up a professional. Anyways, here's today's selection of PC hardware deals.

We don't often see Intel gear on sale, but today is an exception. We're initiating the ceremony with the Intel 660p 1-TB NVMe drive. This SSD is underpinned by a helping of 3D QLC NAND and can push data at up to 1800 MB/s when reading or writing. Those with heavy-duty workloads will be happy to know that it can do 150 K random read IOPS and 220 K write IOPS. I recently built my HTPC using the 512 GB model, and I have nothing to say other than it works as advertised, which is what you want in an SSD. Get it for $104.99 from Newegg if you use cart code EMCTWTC24.

The Intel Core i5-9400F processor is one of the meatiest mid-range CPUs you can get your hands on right now. It's got 9 MB of L3 cache and six Ice Lake Refresh cores that can hit a very healthy 4.1 GHz. This chip does away with integrated graphics, but that's fine since we figure most people are going to pair it with a discrete graphics card anyway. Take it home from Newegg for $159.99 with the cart code EMCTWTC23.

For most computing needs these days, there's little reason to go with a big honkin' tower machine. One of the most popular alternatives to common form factors would be Intel's NUC 8 (BOXNUC8I3CYSM1). This compact machine measures 4.6 x 4.4" and comes fitted with a Core i3-8121U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1-TB hard drive. Rather interestingly, an AMD Radeon 540 graphics chip handles all the pixel-pushing. You can acquire this tiny box from Newegg for just $419 with the EMCTWTC49 cart code.

It's big hard drive season again, it seems. The Western Digital Easystore 10 TB external drive is capacious, simple, and costs $159.99 at Best Buy with a bundled 32-GB USB stick. That works out to $16 per terabyte. If you don't need that much room (yeah, right), then the Western Digital Easystore 8 TB drive comes in at $134.99 at Newegg with cart code WD8TBEXHDS, although that one includes no USB stick offer.

Ultra-portable machines are nice for toting around, but serious work requires something like a Dell XPS 13 9380. We have two models on hand today, both fitted with Intel Core i7-8565U processors. The most powerful machine (model xnita3ws606h) comes with 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB NVMe drive, and a gorgeous 4K touchscreen. This beastie rings in at $1504.79 at Rakuten. If a colorful 1920x1080 suffices for your needs, then the xnita3ws604h variant with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD will set you back only $1108.79 at Rakuten.

