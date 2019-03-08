Lock and load for Devil May Cry 5 with Radeon Software 19.3.1

Okay, gerbils. I promise, this is the last time I'll gush about Devil May Cry 5. It unlocked last night at 11:00pm CST, and having already pre-loaded it on Steam, I promptly ... spent all night and morning playing Warframe's new Buried Debt event. However, I intend to dive full-force into Capcom's new game today and spend most of the weekend on it. If you're bored at work and aching to get home and dive in, hold your horses, devil hunters: First, go grab the latest video drivers. We already talked about Nvidia's driver, but AMD has one ready for the game too with the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.3.1.



Not a cutscene.

Obviously, the new driver offers game-specific support for Capcom's Devil May Cry 5. If you're a fan of the series, there's a lot to appreciate about the new title. If you're new to the series, don't worry, there's a thorough history video built right into the game's main menu to get you caught up on the story—not that any knowledge of the story is necessary to enjoy the game's high-octane action.

If you're not interested in Devil May Cry 5, you can at least appreciate that this new driver patches over a few potholes. Your changes to your Radeon VII's Radeon Wattman settings should now apply correctly the first time, every time. Video playback should no longer get corrupted dragging Windows' Movies and TV app to an HDR display. Certain monitors (particularly the Acer KG251Q Dbmiipx) should work correctly at 240 Hz on DisplayPort. Lastly, AMD finally fixed up that persistent issue where having a connected display switched off could cause massive mouse lag.

As with previous drivers, be careful when making changes to Wattman settings in Radeon Overlay, because they may not save. Your mouse cursor may disappear off the top of the screen when you're using a Ryzen Mobile chip with its integrated graphics. Rainbow Six Siege may experience random texture corruption. Attempting to change the memory clock in Wattman on a Radeon VII may stick the memory frequency at 800 MHz. Also, some mobile or hybrid graphics setups may suffer green flickering when you move the mouse over videos playing in a browser.

You can pick up the driver at AMD's download site, as usual. Peruse the release notes if you will, or simply click here to grab the Windows 10 64-bit version.