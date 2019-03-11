Nvidia purchases Mellanox for $6.9B

Well, Mellanox did finally get bought, but I bet that's not the buyer you were banking on being in that headline. Yes indeed, the jolly green giant has purchased the datacenter networking vendor for $6.9B American greenbacks. For those following along at home, that's about 15% more than the $6B that Intel was purportedly offering.

Nvidia is almost a household name, but some folks may not be all that familiar with Mellanox. I wasn't, for one. Mellanox is a company that provides high-end network interfaces to datacenter customers. On the face of it, that makes it a curious addition to the Nvidia stable, until you consider the latter company's heavy focus on the high-performance computing market.

Nvidia already offers some turnkey machine learning compute servers, like the $399,999 DGX-2. With Mellanox's expertise, the company could start engineering and selling whole clusters of such machines, offering a staggeringly simple path to massive multi-machine processing power for anyone looking to build their own Daedalus or SkyNet. Nvidia says it expects the acquisition to complete by the end of the year.