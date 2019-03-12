National Plant a Flower Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


My wife adores Garden Paws in large part because of the excellent screenshot tool.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair K83 wireless entertainment keyboard review @ bit-tech
  2. Bitfenix Enso Mesh ATX chassis review @ Guru3D
  3. MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING X TRIO review @ HardOCP
  4. Corsair One i160 review @ Hexus
  5. Cooler Master CK530 review @ KitGuru
  6. Asus ROG Balteus Qi mouse pad review @ TechPowerUp
  7. A blast from the past: GeForce GTX 980 Ti vs. GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX 2060 @ TechSpot
  8. The Xeon entry quad-core CPU review: Xeon E-2174G, E-2134, and E-2104G tested @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Nintendo Switch revisited: Two years makes a big difference @ Engadget
  2. How did the hitherto unknown Dawn Of Man become a #1 bestseller on Steam? @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Hard disks can be turned into listening devices, researchers find @ Slashdot
  2. Speedrunning Windows 95 @ HackADay (of course this is a thing)
  3. Miniature 3D printed forklift is quite pallet-able @ HackADay (made the cut because of the pun)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Fukushima's radiation is contained by a mile-long wall of ice @ Slashdot
  2. New White House budget spells trouble for NASA's SLS rocket @ Ars Technica
  3. Congress introduces bill to improve "internet of things" security @ Slashdot
  4. U.S. seeks to allay fears over killer robots @ Slashdot (just don't put them online)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Make homemade cheese in 48 hours or less with Fromaggio @ mentalfloss.com (or, you know, make it in less than an hour on your stovetop)
