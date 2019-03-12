National Plant a Flower Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair K83 wireless entertainment keyboard review @ bit-tech
- Bitfenix Enso Mesh ATX chassis review @ Guru3D
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING X TRIO review @ HardOCP
- Corsair One i160 review @ Hexus
- Cooler Master CK530 review @ KitGuru
- Asus ROG Balteus Qi mouse pad review @ TechPowerUp
- A blast from the past: GeForce GTX 980 Ti vs. GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX 2060 @ TechSpot
- The Xeon entry quad-core CPU review: Xeon E-2174G, E-2134, and E-2104G tested @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Nintendo Switch revisited: Two years makes a big difference @ Engadget
- How did the hitherto unknown Dawn Of Man become a #1 bestseller on Steam? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Hard disks can be turned into listening devices, researchers find @ Slashdot
- Speedrunning Windows 95 @ HackADay (of course this is a thing)
- Miniature 3D printed forklift is quite pallet-able @ HackADay (made the cut because of the pun)
Science, technology, and space news
- Fukushima's radiation is contained by a mile-long wall of ice @ Slashdot
- New White House budget spells trouble for NASA's SLS rocket @ Ars Technica
- Congress introduces bill to improve "internet of things" security @ Slashdot
- U.S. seeks to allay fears over killer robots @ Slashdot (just don't put them online)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Make homemade cheese in 48 hours or less with Fromaggio @ mentalfloss.com (or, you know, make it in less than an hour on your stovetop)