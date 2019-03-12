Bargain basement: a Ryzen 7 2700 for $230 and a ton of cheap system components

Greetings, my good gerbils. My quest for weight loss has been going well—184 lbs and dropping (at 5' 11" with wide shoulders). I've never been really fat, but over time I built up a little belly and love handles that are quite unpleasant. Although I've been hitting the gym mostly for maintenance for a while, I decided to kick things up a notch and step up my running game and improve my diet. A lot of people will tell you that the battle for weight loss and/or body-building is won in the kitchen, and unfortunately they're absolutely correct. Now take a look at the PC hardware deals we collected for you while I go munch on some chicken.

A great CPU deal has arisen today. The AMD Ryzen 7 2700 packs a total of eight Zen+ cores and sixteen threads, each with a 4.1 GHz boost clock. It's one of the higher-end chips in AMD's desktop lineup, and it's bundled with a spiffy Wraith Spire cooler with RGB LED lighting. Newegg is running a sale on this processor and will hand it to you in exchange for just $229.99. If you want to save even more dollars, you can check out this page with a listing of a handful of tasty combo deals including the Ryzen 7 2700 and a selection of system components.

We're pretty happy that the price of pretty much every type of component is on a downward trend. System memory is a prime example of that. Both the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro and the G.Skill Trident Z RGB are memory kits with 16 GB of capacity spread across a couple of sticks clocked at 3000 MT/s. Whatever style and brand you choose, you get speedy RAM and Technicolor lighting. The Corsair kit is going for $109.99 at Newegg. Not surprisingly, the G.Skill set is priced at exactly the same $109.99.

If you have no need for fancy lighting and would rather have chips with a few more MT/s, then check out the G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB dual-channel kit at 3200 MT/s. That one will set you back $99.99 at Newegg.

Who doesn't love a mouse with a handy shape and that requires no wires? The Corsair Dark Core RGB says hello. This rodent can be used both with a wire attached or in glorious 2.4 GHz wireless mode. It has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, a total of seven programmable buttons including a sniper button, and interchangeable side grips. Did we mention the multi-zone fancy lighting? Darn right. Get it from Newegg for just $49.99 with cart code EMCTWUV42. Good wireless mice tend to go for twice that, folks.

Fast and cheap solid-state drives? Right this way, sir. The Intel 660p 512 GB NVMe SSD is an affordable-but-speedy affair, capable of pushing 1500 MB/s on sequential reads and 1000 MB/s when writing. As befitting an NVMe drive, it can do 90 K IOPS when reading and 220 K IOPS when writing. This bit bucket can be yours from Newegg for a silly low $62.99 with cart code EMCTWUV24.

Need to power up a high-end rig? The Corsair RM850x is one of the finest power supplies you can get your hands on. It's modular, 80 Plus Gold certified, has semi-passive cooling, and comes with enough cables for just about any system. Corsair also offers a ten-year warranty on it. I'm running the 750 W version on my own box, and I reckon this is about as perfect as a PSU gets. Grab the RM850x from Newegg for $109.99 with cart code EMCTWUV35, and use the included mail-in rebate to get another $20 back.

The final bit of kit today will be right at home in your living room, or perhaps as a part of your PC setup: the Pioneer VSX-933 7.2 receiver. It can push 80 W per channel, uses a 32-bit DAC, and has support for pretty much every alphabet-soup audio and video format of the current age including HDR10, BT.2020, DTS:X and Dolby Atmos. Around the back, you'll find six HDMI inputs as well as Wi-Fi antennas and an Ethernet port. You can add this beast to your setup for just $259.99 at Newegg.

