Pi Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair Carbide Series 678C review @ bit-tech
- Corsair Carbide series 678C review @ Hexus
- NVIDIA Titan RTX review @ HotHardware
- Cooler Master MK730 keyboard review @ KitGuru
- The ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6 motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Denuvo performance cost & FPS loss tested @ TechPowerUp
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC is not an Epic Store exclusive @ Quarter To Three
- Dwarf Fortress coming to Steam @ Blue's News (now with sprites!)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- No, your 3D printer doesn't have a fingerprint @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA to consider use of private rockets for first Orion lunar mission @ Ars Technica
- Final photo shoot shows Opportunity's resting place and approaching storm @ New Atlas
- Scientists reawaken cells from a 28,000-year-old mammoth @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Twelve channels of LEDs give RRRRGGGGBBBB light @ HackADay
- Skip the cheese, please @ theleadernews.com
- Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB ATX tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
- Corsair 680X RGB case review vs. Lian Li O11 Dynamic @ Gamers Nexus
- Corsair Crystal 680X PC chassis review @ Guru3D