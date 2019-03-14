Pi Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair Carbide Series 678C review @ bit-tech
  2. Corsair Carbide series 678C review @ Hexus
  3. NVIDIA Titan RTX review @ HotHardware
  4. Cooler Master MK730 keyboard review @ KitGuru
  5. The ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6 motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Denuvo performance cost & FPS loss tested @ TechPowerUp
  2. Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC is not an Epic Store exclusive @ Quarter To Three
  3. Dwarf Fortress coming to Steam @ Blue's News (now with sprites!)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. No, your 3D printer doesn't have a fingerprint @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA to consider use of private rockets for first Orion lunar mission @ Ars Technica
  2. Final photo shoot shows Opportunity's resting place and approaching storm @ New Atlas
  3. Scientists reawaken cells from a 28,000-year-old mammoth @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Twelve channels of LEDs give RRRRGGGGBBBB light @ HackADay
  2. Skip the cheese, please @ theleadernews.com
  3. Corsair Crystal Series 680X RGB ATX tempered glass case review @ PC Perspective
  4. Corsair 680X RGB case review vs. Lian Li O11 Dynamic @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Corsair Crystal 680X PC chassis review @ Guru3D
