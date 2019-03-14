All the Nvidia GTX 1660 graphics cards

Expectedly, hot on the heels of the release of the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti comes the 1660. Just like its ever-so-slightly bigger brother, the 1660 is based on the Turing architecture, uses the TU116 GPU, and lacks RT and Tensor cores. Because it’s missing those cores, the 1660 wears the “GTX” hat instead of “RTX,” even though it’s based on Turing.

It’s unsurprising that the 1660 is quite similar to the 1660 Ti, although there are differences large and small. The 1660 has a cut-down number of CUDA cores, from 1536 to 1408, but it has slightly higher clocks--1530 MHz compared to 1500 MHz base, and 1785 MHz to 1770 MHz boost. They have the same 192-bit memory interface width, but the 1660 Ti boasts 288 GBps bandwidth to the 1660’s 192 GBps. The I/O is the same, and the laundry list of features is otherwise the same.

The biggest difference is that Nvidia slapped GDDR5 memory on the 1660 instead of the newer GDDR6 that the 1660 Ti enjoys. That, and the price; Nvidia is happily pointing out that the GTX 1660 brings Turing to the low, low price point of $219, down from the 1660 Ti’s $279 base price.

The GTX 1660 is iterative, a way for Nvidia to roll more cards out to the world at more price points. Below are all the 1660 cards we know of at the moment from Nvidia’s AIB partners.

If instead you’re hunting for the 1660 Ti, those are all gathered here.

Asus

As with the GTX 1660 Ti launch, Asus has four cards ready for the GTX 1660. What’s a little different is that the four of them hit different spots in the brand stack. Two are TUF cards, and two bear the “Phoenix” moniker.

The two TUF cards, one with an “OC” suffix, are both dual-fan designs. The fans have dual ball bearings and boast dustproof IP5X ratings. The cards have a metal backplate, too. The other two cards, the Phoenix GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 OC, have the same fans, but just one apiece, and they’re commensurately smaller to fit into compact builds. All four cards have the DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b, and DisplayPort 1.4 I/O.

Colorful

A long card with a long name, the Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ultra 6G is the company’s lone entrant in the 1660 sweepstakes. Parked at the base price of $219, the card has three fans and appears to have the standard spate of three ports: the DVI-D, HDMI 2.0b, and DisplayPort 1.4.

EVGA

EVGA put out a trio of 1660 cards with its usual brand names attached: the 1660 XC Black, XC, and XC Ultra, providing symmetry with its three 1660 Ti models. They differ in base clock speed, primarily. The Ultra XC version takes up two slots whereas the others occupy 2.75 owing to the size of their respective heatsinks. The XC Black and XC cards are compact and have one fan, whereas the XC Ultra is a longer card with two.

It looks like the external bits are identical to their corresponding 1660 Ti siblings; EVGA seems to have simply added “& GTX 1660” to the product pages.

The 1660 XC Black is not yet available, but the XC model is “marked down” from $229.99 to $219.99 with a MIR. The XC Ultra card is listed there for $249.99, but it drops to $229.99 after a discount and a MIR.

Gainward

Gainward isn’t exactly a big name in the AIB world, but the company does have three GTX 1660 cards on offer, the Pegasus, Pegasus OC, and Ghost OC. The two OC models have a boost clock of 1830 MHz, while the Pegasus is at 1785 MHz, wth 130 W and 120 W TGPs to match. Both Pegasus cards are two-slot, single-fan cards meant for compact systems; the Ghost OC has two fans. The prices weren’t listed.

Galax

When the GTX 1660 Ti cards debuted, Galax was late to the party. This time around, there’s a pile of 1660 cards. The standard 1660 model has a long black shroud with a “Vapor Chamber heatsink” and blower at the end. It has a 1785 MHz clock and a different set of connectors--three DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0b.

The rest of the group all have two fans apiece and feature Galax’s one-click overclocking feature, hence the names. The EX and White EX models have 90-mm fans with three heat pipes underneath and a backplate keeping things sturdy. They also have RGB lighting, because of course they do, along with the standard DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-D ports. The difference between the two is that one is white. Their clocks are higher than the base model, at 1830 MHz.

The 1660 (1-Click OC) also has two 90-mm fans and a backplate, but the heat pipe configuration is different, and it lacks RGG lighting. Although the White Mini card also has two fans, they’re just 80-mm to account for its cut-down size that’s designed for ITX builds. It has a backplate as well as three heat pipes like its bigger brothers, albeit not in the same layout. These two cards are clocked at 1800 MHz. At this time, none are listed in Galax’s webstore. It’s not clear how much they cost.

Gigabyte

Two of Gigabyte’s GTX 1660 cards have three fans, and one has two fans. The 1660 Gaming and Gaming OC cards use the company’s triple Windforce fans, three copper heat pipes, and 3D active fan technology. Both are dotted with RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting and sport metal backplates, and both offer one HDMI and three DisplayPort 1.4 outs. The main difference between the two is that the Gaming OC model has a boost clock of 1860 MHz, while the Gaming card’s is 1785 MHz.

The 1660 OC has a relatively high 1830 MHz clock, but it’s cut down in size with a dual-fan Windforce cooling system. It has the same four-port I/O as the other two Gigabyte 1660 cards.

The Gaming card isn’t yet listed on Newegg, but the Gaming OC will run you $239.99, and the smaller 1660 OC is simply listed as “out of stock” with no price tag.

Inno3D

It appears that Inno3D has but one GTX 1660, the Twin X2. The two-slot card has a metal backplate, two fans, and a 1785 MHz clock. Inno3D opted for the four-port I/O configuration that consists of three DisplayPort and one HDMI. It’s not available in the U.S. at this time.

MSI

MSI’s GTX 1660 lineup has three members--the Gaming X, Armor OC, and Ventus X OC. The Gaming X has two Torx 3.0 fans and Zero Frozr technology for 0 dB levels at low loads as well as Mystic Light RGB. The other two cards have Torx 2.0, with the Armor OC version embracing the Twin Frozr technology, too. All three cards have three DisplayPorts and one HDMI.

Otherwise, they differ from one another in clock speed: The Gaming X is 1860 MHz, the Armor OC is 1845 MHz, and the Ventux X OC is 1830 MHz. On Amazon, they cost $249.99, $239.99, and $229.99, respectively.

Palit

Palit brought four GTX 1660 cards to the party. The StormX and StormX OC cards have one fan. The former is clocked at 1785 MHz, and the latter 1830 MHz. Per the name, the Dual and Dual OC models have two fans each and follow their siblings’ boost clock scheme. All four cards use the DVI-D, DisplayPort, and HDMI port array. None appear to have price listings online yet.

PNY

Like its 1660 Ti launch, PNY has just the one 1660 card, the single-fan XLR8 Gaming Overlocked Edition. Price at $229.99, the little guy has a boost of 1830 MHz and the three-port option. (DVI-D, DisplayPort, and HDMI). And that’s about all there is to say about that.

Zotac

Last but not least in the vendor list is Zotac, with two. The Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 AMP and Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 each have two fans, but as you might guess, the AMP version has the higher clock--1830 MHz to 1785 MHz. It also sports Zotac’s IceStorm 2.0 cooling, with three copper heatpipes, big heatsink, 90-mm fans, and metal backplate. The non-AMP version alacks backplate. Both make use of one HDMI and three DisplayPort I/O options.

You can find the AMP version on Amazon for $239.99; the non-AMP version comes in at the relatively low low price of $219.99.