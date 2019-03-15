Bargain basement: a 34" 3440x1440 100 Hz VA display for $400 and more

Greetings, folks! There isn't much time for pleasantries today, as I need to head out for a weekend trip to Lisbon. I'll be sure to enjoy the sun and eat some tasty Pasteis de Belém while I'm there. Mmmm, I can taste the eggs and sugar already. That's going to damage my diet a little, but... the things we do for food. Anyhow, here's today's selection of PC deals. It's a particularly good crop, methinks.

Our leading deal today is a gigantic one, in the literal sense. The Acer ED347CKR is a 34" curved display with a healthy resolution of 3440x1440. It employs a VA panel with a speedy 100 Hz refresh rate and a native contrast ratio of 3000:1. The included stand is height-adjustable, there's a pair of built-in-speakers, and the cherry on top is FreeSync support. You can take home this humongous pixel slab for $399.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCTWUA33.

It's hard to believe, but SSD and RAM prices are still tumbling. The Adata SX8200 960 GB NVMe drive has popped up again at silly low pricing. This NAND bucket is good for sequential reads as fast as 3200 MB/s and writes up to 1700 MB/s. Server and power users alike will be happy with this SSD's ability to hit 310K random read IOPS and 280K write IOPS, too. The asking price is just $140.24 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD24.

You might need a drive that's still speedy but not quite so big. The HP EX900 M.2 500 GB NVMe solid-state drive is one fast bit of kit, capable of pushing 2100 MB/s on sequential reads and 1500 MB/s when writing. Heavy-duty users will be happy to know that random I/O rings in at 120 K read IOPS and 108 K write IOPS. Take it home from Newegg for just $66.99.

Plain SATA drives are equally discounted. The Adata SU650 480 GB SSD is a simple-but-cheerful offering that's currently going for just $42.49 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD7. That's just under 8.9 cents a gigabyte. If you need a bigger drive, then the Crucial BX500 960 GB will set you back $96.90 also at Rakuten provided you enter the code KEY37 during checkout.

External hard drives are back in season again. The Western Digital Elements 6 TB is as simple and steady drive as they come. It connects with USB 3.0, does the job just fine, and will only cost you $99.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTWUA65. That works out to $16.67 a terabyte.

Where's the RAM, you ask? Right here, good gerbil. The Adata XPG Gammix 16 GB dual-channel kit at 3000 MT/s is clad in silver heatsinks and has 16-18-18 timings. The manufacturer offers lifetime warranty, and the price is set at a mere $73.94 at Rakuten with the checkout code AD13. Get'em while they're hot.

Smart watches may not be to everyone's taste. If you're going to slap one on your wrist, though, might as well go for the best. The Apple Watch Series 3 is fitted with an S3 dual-core processor, a truckload of sensors including an altimeter and a heart rate sensor, and an OLED display. This bit of kit is an ideal companion for your daily life. The 42-mm version with GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity is selling for $229 at Best Buy. Folks with narrower wrists may find the 38-mm model more to their liking. That one will set them back $199, also from Best Buy.

