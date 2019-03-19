National Poultry Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


One of my longest lasting scars came courtesy of an overly protective guineafowl parent.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus ROG Rampage VI Extreme Omega review @ bit-tech
  3. MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS 6G OC review @ Guru3D
  4. EVGA GTX 1660 review vs. GTX 1660 Ti, RX 590, & more @ Gamers Nexus
  5. Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 O8G Gaming review @ HardOCP
  6. Asus ZenBook 15 UX533FD review @ Hexus
  7. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review @ HotHardware
  8. Thermaltake Water 3.0 360 ARGB Sync review @ KitGuru
  9. EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Black graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
  10. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review @ TechSpot
  11. The ASRock DeskMini 310 mini-PC review @ AnandTech
  12. Noctua NF-F12 PWM chromax fan review @ TechPowerUp (Noctua is finally spicing up their look)

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The hottest chat app for teens is Google Docs @ Slashdot
  2. Valve on Epic Games Store and Steam data @ Blue's News
  3. Epic's Sweeney calls exclusives "Procompetitive" @ Blue's News (sigh)
  4. MySpace has reportedly lost all photos, videos and songs uploaded over 12 years due to data corruption during a server migration project @ Slashdot (that'll save some cash)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Custom calculator rolls D20 so you don't have to @ HackADay (or just ask Alexa like we do)
  2. Hands-on: new Nvidia Jetson Nano is more power in a smaller form factor @ HackADay
  3. Ethereum mining—GeForce GTX 1660 Ti versus GeForce GTX 1660 @ Legit Reviews

Science, technology, and space news

  1. MIT scientists: heat can act like sound wave when moving through pencil lead @ Ars Technica
  2. Bacteria discovered in Irish soil kills four drug-resistant superbugs @ Slashdot
  3. Spaceflight found to reactivate dormant viruses in astronauts @ New Atlas
  4. Some companies choose Microsoft's cloud service because they're afraid of Amazon @ Slashdot (coming soon to Microsoft stores, clothing and groceries)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Hip hop best bet for a cheese that will please: Swiss study @ reuters.com
