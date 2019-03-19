National Poultry Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse review @ PC Perspective
- Asus ROG Rampage VI Extreme Omega review @ bit-tech
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS 6G OC review @ Guru3D
- EVGA GTX 1660 review vs. GTX 1660 Ti, RX 590, & more @ Gamers Nexus
- Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 O8G Gaming review @ HardOCP
- Asus ZenBook 15 UX533FD review @ Hexus
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review @ HotHardware
- Thermaltake Water 3.0 360 ARGB Sync review @ KitGuru
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Black graphics card review @ Legit Reviews
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review @ TechSpot
- The ASRock DeskMini 310 mini-PC review @ AnandTech
- Noctua NF-F12 PWM chromax fan review @ TechPowerUp (Noctua is finally spicing up their look)
Games, culture, and VR
- The hottest chat app for teens is Google Docs @ Slashdot
- Valve on Epic Games Store and Steam data @ Blue's News
- Epic's Sweeney calls exclusives "Procompetitive" @ Blue's News (sigh)
- MySpace has reportedly lost all photos, videos and songs uploaded over 12 years due to data corruption during a server migration project @ Slashdot (that'll save some cash)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Custom calculator rolls D20 so you don't have to @ HackADay (or just ask Alexa like we do)
- Hands-on: new Nvidia Jetson Nano is more power in a smaller form factor @ HackADay
- Ethereum mining—GeForce GTX 1660 Ti versus GeForce GTX 1660 @ Legit Reviews
Science, technology, and space news
- MIT scientists: heat can act like sound wave when moving through pencil lead @ Ars Technica
- Bacteria discovered in Irish soil kills four drug-resistant superbugs @ Slashdot
- Spaceflight found to reactivate dormant viruses in astronauts @ New Atlas
- Some companies choose Microsoft's cloud service because they're afraid of Amazon @ Slashdot (coming soon to Microsoft stores, clothing and groceries)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Hip hop best bet for a cheese that will please: Swiss study @ reuters.com