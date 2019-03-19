Bargain basement: an Intel 660p 2 TB NVMe drive for $200 and much more

Greetings folks! I have to rush the pleasantries today. It's been a bad day full of bureaucracy, and although it's past 7 pm around here, I feel like I haven't really done anything yet besides running around like a headless chicken. I did take the time to collect and filter the finest PC hardware deals for your perusal. There's a ton of great picks today, let's get going.

Sing with me: NAND prices are falling down, falling down… There used to be a time when having one terabyte of SSD storage was a crazy prospect, never mind two. And yet, that's exactly what you get with the Intel 660p 2 TB NVMe SSD. This unassuming gumstick can push data sequentially at up to 1800 MB/s in either direction, and its random I/O performance measures 220 K IOPS both ways. That's a rather potent concoction, and the price is pretty crazy at $199.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTWUE22.

If you're anything like me, you like control rodents with few frills and just the right amount of buttons and functionality. The SteelSeries Rival 110 delivers on those fronts. It's got six buttons, weighs a mere 3.17 oz (90 g), and has a 7200-DPI sensor with 1:1 tracking. Best of all, all you need to get one from Amazon is $22.99.

Get rid of that tiny, low-res monitor on your desk and replace with something more in tune with the year 2019. The Acer ET322QK is a large 32" display with a resolution of 3840x2160. Its VA panel has a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m², and there's a pair of built-in speakers and FreeSync support on tap. The included stand is quite pretty if I may say so, too. Newegg will hand one of these to you for $314.99 with the cart code NEFPBG11 while stocks last.

If 32" of monitor is too much for your desk, then check out the LG 27UK600-W instead. This IPS monitor also has a resolution of 3840x2160, along with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and maximum brightness of 350 cd/m². Once again, FreeSync comes along for the ride. You can obtain one for $349.99 from the folks at Best Buy.

The iPad Pro 10.5" is a prime example of computing in a pure tablet form factor. Its gorgeous 120-Hz display has a resolution of 2224x1668 and nearly full coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Inside, you'll find an Apple A10X SoC and 64 GB of flash storage. Rakuten is currently selling this puppy for just $475.96 provided you enter the checkout code PRO84.

In usual form, we're finishing up with a potent portable. The Huawei MateBook X Pro checks pretty much every box in a long list of features. To start, the IPS touchscreen has a tasty resolution of 3000x2000 (about 258 PPI), maximum brightness of 450 cd/m², and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Inside, there's a Core i7-8550U processor next to 16 GB of RAM and accompanied by a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. A 512 GB NVMe handles storage. The whole machine weighs but 2.93 lb (1.33 kg), and it's rather compact given that the screen-to-body ratio is a whopping 91%. Last but not least, there are Type-A and Type-C USB ports, along with a Thunderbolt 3 connector. The battery's also pretty capacious at 57.4 Wh. The price is currently set at a ridiculous $1139.99 at Newegg while stocks last.

