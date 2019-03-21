National French Bread Day Shortbread



In somber news for the written PC journalist world, Kyle Bennett of cold HardOCP fame announced that he's "mothballing" his site and taking up a position as "Director of Enthusiast Engagement" at Intel. We wish Kyle all the best in his new position and, you know, if he and Intel want to engage enthusiasts at the TR BBQ this year, that's just fine with me.

The announcement sparked a thread in the forums, and the importance of supporting independent review sites like TR quickly surfaced. I was able to offer a look behind the curtain at how things are going for TR in that thread and I encourage you to bring yourself up to speed by joining the discussion.

