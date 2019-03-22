Bargain basement: a Ryzen 7 2700 for $220 and much, much more

Ugh, man, this sucks. It's March, Spring has already started, and I've got a clogged nose, aching eyes, muscle pain, and generally feel like I was hit by a truck. Yep, it's the flu. That thrice-darned virus is always waiting to see if you catch a little too much cold, ready to pounce at a moment's notice. Right now my diet is paracetamol and vitamin C. Nevertheless, you loving gerbils have an expectation that there will be hot hardware deals post, and here they are. Get buyin'!

Look who's back! Most everyone is a fan of AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 processor, and with good reason. It's a balanced chip, with eight Zen+ cores and sixteen threads (count'em), each clocked at up to 4.1 GHz. There's 16 MB of L3 cache on tap and a spiffy Wraith Spire cooler with RGB LED lighting in the box. Amazon is asking for only $219.99 for the package right now.

Modern chips love them some speedy RAM, like the G.Skill Aegis 16 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. There isn't much to say about these, and we reckon that's fine. The timings are 16-18-18-38, the heatsinks are unobtrustive, and the price is just $79.99 at Newegg, while stocks last.

Say, those sticks above are a particularly good pick for a tiny rig, like the one that could go inside the Fractal Design Nano S case. Folks, this is probably one of the finest ITX cases around. It's got room for 280-mm radiators (!!), a ton of fans, and can generally be described as "everything a regular case is, only just slightly smaller." Those words sound simple, but they're rarely true in the ITX case world. There are removable dust filters, brackets for mounting reservoirs, and a host of assorted niceties. You can get one of these right now for just $39.99 from Newegg. Dang.

Looking for a large, fast monitor with a vibrant picture and a decent resolution, that won't break the bank? The MSI Optix AG32CQ is a large 32" VA display with a resolution of 2560x1440. Its contrast ratio is 3000:1, and it should have even better color accuracy than many productivity displays as MSI says its color gamut can cover 110% of the sRGB space. As befits a nice gaming display, the refresh rate is a healthy 144 Hz, and there's FreeSync support on tap. The amount of $399.99 is all you'll need to take this home from Newegg. You also get a $20 rebate card.

Next up, a couple of portables. We'll start with the meatiest one, the Dell G15 5590 (GNvca5ch7043hmp). That letter soup means this is a 15.6" machine with a 1920x1080 display with a nice 144-Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7-8750H processor chip sitting next to a mighty GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6 GB of VRAM. For storage purposes, there's a 256-GB NVMe SSD coupled with a 1-TB hard drive. The RAM allotment is 8 GB in only one stick, but we figure that enterprising gerbils will have little to no trouble adding another 8 GB. Rakuten will get you this machine for just $1286.49.

Chances are you just want a solid workhorse portable like the Asus VivoBook (S530FN-BH73). This is also a 15.6" machine with a 1920x1080 screen, but it employs an Intel Core i7-8565U processor sitting next to 8 GB of RAM and a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. There's a combo setup with a 256-GB solid-state drive plus a 1 TB hard drive for storage. You shouldn't have problems plugging peripherals into this machine, as it's got two USB 2.0 ports along with two Gen1 USB 3.1 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors. Take this laptop home for $799.99 from Newegg.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.