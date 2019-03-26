Make Up Your Own Holiday Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Delta gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme 280 review @ bit-tech
- Enermax MaxRevo 1800W power supply review @ HardOCP
- Philips Brilliance 499P9H review @ Hexus
- Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD review @ HotHardware
- AVerMedia GC573 4K capture card & Live Streamer Mic 133 review @ KitGuru
- Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti STRIX OC 6 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master motherboard review @ AnandTech
- Why USB 3.1 type-C isn't on more cases & cable factory tour in Dongguan, China @ Gamers Nexus
Games, culture, and VR
- First-person digger: Stanley Black & Decker's game controller for excavators @ Ars Technica
- Civilization VI explains what it's tracking about you and why @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Valve Software dreams of analyzing your brainwaves to tailor in-game rewards @ Ars Technica
- Comcast to spend $50 million to create the nation's first video gaming arena @ Slashdot
- A dev trained robots to generate "garbage" slot machine games—and made $50K @ Ars Technica (this is one of the best stories I've read in a while, definitely check it out)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Most Bitcoin trading faked by unregulated exchanges, study finds @ Slashdot
- Automated cat feeder handles wet food with aplomb @ HackADay (more like a plop)
Science, technology, and space news
- Why "chickenpox parties" are a terrible idea—in case it's not obvious @ Ars Technica
- China says it cloned a police dog to speed up training @ Slashdot (next up, my wife's cat)
- Music labels sue Charter, complain that high Internet speeds fuel piracy @ Ars Technica
- Bees and fish learn to communicate long distance – via robots @ New Atlas (science!)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Cottage cheese is the new Greek Yogurt @ theatlantic.com
- Landmark creamery suffers financial loss of $20,000 after losing 1,000 pounds of cheese @ channel3000.com