Make Up Your Own Holiday Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I hereby inaugurate "Sometimes a Thing Gets Broke, Can't Be Fixed Day"

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Delta gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme 280 review @ bit-tech
  3. Enermax MaxRevo 1800W power supply review @ HardOCP
  4. Philips Brilliance 499P9H review @ Hexus
  5. Adata XPG SX8200 Pro SSD review @ HotHardware
  6. AVerMedia GC573 4K capture card & Live Streamer Mic 133 review @ KitGuru
  7. Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti STRIX OC 6 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master motherboard review @ AnandTech
  9. Why USB 3.1 type-C isn't on more cases & cable factory tour in Dongguan, China @ Gamers Nexus

Games, culture, and VR

  1. First-person digger: Stanley Black & Decker's game controller for excavators @ Ars Technica
  2. Civilization VI explains what it's tracking about you and why @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Valve Software dreams of analyzing your brainwaves to tailor in-game rewards @ Ars Technica
  4. Comcast to spend $50 million to create the nation's first video gaming arena @ Slashdot
  5. A dev trained robots to generate "garbage" slot machine games—and made $50K @ Ars Technica (this is one of the best stories I've read in a while, definitely check it out)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Most Bitcoin trading faked by unregulated exchanges, study finds @ Slashdot
  2. Automated cat feeder handles wet food with aplomb @ HackADay (more like a plop)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Why "chickenpox parties" are a terrible idea—in case it's not obvious @ Ars Technica
  2. China says it cloned a police dog to speed up training @ Slashdot (next up, my wife's cat)
  3. Music labels sue Charter, complain that high Internet speeds fuel piracy @ Ars Technica
  4. Bees and fish learn to communicate long distance – via robots @ New Atlas (science!)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Cottage cheese is the new Greek Yogurt @ theatlantic.com
  2. Landmark creamery suffers financial loss of $20,000 after losing 1,000 pounds of cheese @ channel3000.com
