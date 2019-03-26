Bargain basement: a Threadripper 1920X for $280, a 1 TB NVMe SSD for $145, and more

Good afternoon, gerbils. My flu appears to have finally broken, but I still feel like I need about three days' worth of extra sleep to make up for it. Nevertheless, I'm going to try and hit the gym later today and run some to see if my body starts waking up again. Being sick mostly doesn't stop me from hunting down sweet PC hardware deals, though. Here are today's top picks.

At first glance, a super-cheap high-end CPU sure looks like an oxymoron. There's a story behind that today, though. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X is a mighty X399 processor with a total of 12 cores supporting SMT, for a total of 24 threads. Sheesh. Each individual core can hit a 4 GHz turbo speed, and there's 32 MB of L3 cache on tap. This CPU is kind of the gateway drug to the world of high-end desktop and workstation computing, and it's selling for a stupid-low $279.99 at Amazon. I'd hurry up and order if I was you, we suspect that deal won't last long. Thanks to Shinare at the TR forums for the hot tip.

There's been a string of great NVMe drive deals lately, and the one we have today is for the Silicon Power P34A80 1 TB NVMe SSD. This unassuming-looking drive packs a real punch, as it's underpinned by a Phison E12 controller and Toshiba 3D TLC NAND. It's rated for sequential speeds of up to 3200 MB/s on reads and 3000 MB/s on writes. It's also covered by a five-year warranty to boot. That list of specs is more often seen on marked-up drives of bigger brands, but you can currently have this model for just $144.99 from Amazon.

You've got the processor up above, now check out the RAM. The Geil Super Luce RGB Sync 16 GB kit at 3000 MT/s is a spiffy-looking set of sticks. The generously-sized heatsinks ensconce RGB LED lighting compatible with Asus' Aura Sync software, ready to make your build stand out. The price is particularly palatable at just $89.99 at Newegg.

How about you stop trying to aim in games and just do it? For that, you'll need a quality rodent like the Razer DeathAdder Elite. It's got an uncomplicated shape, just the right amount of buttons, rubber side grips, a 16,000-DPI sensor, and RGB LED lighting. In short, everything you need, and nothing you don't. The asking price is currently $37.99 at Amazon, a figure that we suspect won't last long.

Let's hear it for thin-and-light portables. We have a pair of those today, and the first one is the Asus ZenBook 15 (UX533FD-NS76). This 15.6" machine has a 1920x1080 display surrounded by thin bezels, and it's powered by a might Intel Core i7-8565U chip, a quad-core, eight-thread affair with a doubletake-inducing 4.6 GHz turbo speed. The chip sits next to 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics card with 2 GB of its own VRAM. Digital pack rats will be extra-happy to know that this machine comes with a 1 TB NVMe SSD (jeez). As the proverbial cherry on top, there's an IR camera with Windows hello support, a USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0. Grab this portable for just $1299.99 from Newegg.

You might prefer a slightly smaller, simpler machine like the Acer Swift 3 (NX.GQJAA.003). This blue-shaded laptop comes fitted with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB solid-state drive. The 14" 1920x1080 display sits inside a metal chassis. There's 802.11ac Wi-Fi in a 2x2 arrangement with MIMO support, too. The amount of $529.99 is all you'll need to take this laptop home from Newegg.

That's all for today, folks!