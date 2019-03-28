Something on a Stick Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ monitor review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC review @ Hexus
- Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard review @ KitGuru
- Blue Ember XLR studio condenser microphone review @ Legit Reviews
- The smallest Ryzen yet: Asrock DeskMini A300 review @ TechSpot
Games, culture, and VR
- The Analogue Mega SG wins the retro gaming console war @ Engadget
- Xenoblade studio Monolith Soft is hiring staff for The Legend Of Zelda series @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Boeing announces its five GoFly personal flight device finalists @ New Atlas
- Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST smart speaker review @ TechPowerUp (sry, caps!)
- Sensor-laden pigeons gather data for urban weather modeling @ HackADay (you guys know what to do)
Science, technology, and space news
- Casino screwup royale: a tale of "ethical hacking" gone awry @ Ars Technica
- Vice President directs NASA to return to the Moon by 2024 @ Ars Technica
- UPS begins routine drone deliveries of medical samples to US hospital @ New Atlas
- Mice tripping on psychedelics help explain neural origins of hallucinations @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Kraft macaroni and cheese now has unicorn shapes @ people.com
- Artist aims to 'Make America Grate Again' with cheese wall at US-Mexico border @ sacbee.com