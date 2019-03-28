Something on a Stick Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


That reminds me, TR BBQ XVI is just 135 days away. Culinarily speaking, bones in ribs count as sticks, right?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ monitor review @ Guru3D
  2. Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming OC review @ Hexus
  3. Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard review @ KitGuru
  4. Blue Ember XLR studio condenser microphone review @ Legit Reviews
  5. The smallest Ryzen yet: Asrock DeskMini A300 review @ TechSpot

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The Analogue Mega SG wins the retro gaming console war @ Engadget
  2. Xenoblade studio Monolith Soft is hiring staff for The Legend Of Zelda series @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Boeing announces its five GoFly personal flight device finalists @ New Atlas
  2. Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST smart speaker review @ TechPowerUp (sry, caps!)
  3. Sensor-laden pigeons gather data for urban weather modeling @ HackADay (you guys know what to do)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Casino screwup royale: a tale of "ethical hacking" gone awry @ Ars Technica
  2. Vice President directs NASA to return to the Moon by 2024 @ Ars Technica
  3. UPS begins routine drone deliveries of medical samples to US hospital @ New Atlas
  4. Mice tripping on psychedelics help explain neural origins of hallucinations @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Kraft macaroni and cheese now has unicorn shapes @ people.com
  2. Artist aims to 'Make America Grate Again' with cheese wall at US-Mexico border @ sacbee.com
