Bargain basement: an Acer Nitro 27" 144 Hz HDR display for $310 and more

Hello, folks. This is where I'd dispense pleasantries and some daily life story... if I had one right now. It's been one of those days that doesn't seem to want to end, so I'm sticking to let loose the deal cannon and letting the figures speak for themselves. Today's a good one for discounts, boys and girls.

It's not every day that we can say that a monitor covers every base, but that's exactly what the Acer Nitro VG271UP does. This 27" slab o' pixels has an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a 144 Hz refresh rate. That's quite fine already, but there's much, much more. The display's maximum brightness is 400 cd/m², warranting its DisplayHDR 400 certification. Not only that, its color gamut should cover 95% of the DCI-P3 space, making this monitor extra-colorful and a fine fit for photography or video work alongside gaming. Finally, Acer says the response time can go as low as 1 ms with the help of a blur-reduction mode. The price for all this? In internet words, "lol." Only $309.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTWVE27.

We've said that RAM's dirt-cheap lately, and it seems that dirt's getting cheaper still. We have three kits for you. The Micron Ballistix Sport LT 16 GB dual-channel kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs clad in silver heatsinks is currently selling for just $74.69 with the cart code EMCTWVE22 at Newegg. If you prefer just a little speed boost, then the Micron Ballistix Sport LT 16 GB set with 3200 MT/s sticks will set you back $84.29 at Newegg with the code EMCTWVE35. Finally, if you're a power user, you'll certainly be interested in the Micron Ballistix Sport LT 32 GB kit with 3200 MT/s DIMMs for the amount of just $174.59 provided you use the code EMCTWVE23. Do we really need to say more?

Both volatile and non-volatile memory is selling for peanuts, and now we're going to look at the Micron 1100 512 GB M.2 solid-state drive. This SATA gumstick affair is a modest offering that's still capable of pushing 530 MB/s in sequential reads and 500 MB/s when writing. Random I/O figures ring in at 92K read IOPS and 83K write IOPS. We saved the best news for last, though: the price tag reads a mere $44.99 at Newegg.

If you want a drive with a little more oomph, then the HP EX950 1 TB NVMe SSD will be your huckleberry. This drive's made of fast, as it can push up to 3500 MB/s in sequential read operations and 2900 MB/s when writing. Those with a requirement for heavy I/O will more than make use of the drive's ability to do 410K random read IOPS and 370K write IOPS. The speed might be high, but the price is low: $164.99 at the good ol' Newegg.

It's time for portables, of which we have two. The Dell XPS 13 9370 (XPS9370-5156SLV-PUS) is a sleek, stylish, and powerful machine. The version we have on hand packs a Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 128 GB NVMe SSD. So far so normal, but this machine's party trick is the gorgeous wide-gamut 3840x2160 touch-enabled display. Additionally, there are two Thunderbolt 3 ports for connecting high-speed peripherals. The whole machine weighs a mere 2.7 lbs (1.22 kg)—just as light as the price, $949 at Newegg.

There's a lot of "gaming" laptops these days that barely qualify. That's definitely not the case with the MSI GE63 Raider (RGB-011). This is one heck of a complete machine. The basics start with an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU playing along with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. 16 GB is the generous amount of RAM the processor has to play around in, and there's a storage combo setup with a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB hard drive. These specs are already darn solid, but the star of the show is the 1920x1080 wide-gamut display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3 ms response time. Additional bonuses include per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard, a Killer Ethernet adapter. Newegg wants but $1149 for this machine if you use the cart code EMCTWVE37, and there's another $100 dangling off a rebate card.

