Eurocom assembles an RTX 2080 and a Core i9-9900K into the Sky X4C quasi-laptop

You know, Eurocom sells a whole bunch of laptops. The company doesn't exclusively offer brick-like melee weapons made from gloriously overpowered desktop hardware. That's all we seem to talk about from Eurocom, though, possibly because hilariously-powerful laptops are fun and sort of interesting. It's been a while since we checked in with Eurocom, and so it goes that today we're talking about the Sky X4C Mobile Supercomputer.

An audience of gerbils will almost certainly not be surprised when I say that the Sky X4C uses real, full-fat desktop CPUs from the latest Intel offerings up to and including the Core i9-9900K. Your choice of chip sockets into a Z370-chipset motherboard that will then accept as much as 64 GB of DDR4 memory and four drives (two SATA and two M.2). Eurocom will stuff a total of 20 TB of storage into the laptop. We shudder a bit at the idea of overclocking hardware like this in a laptop, but if you like you can purchase one with a professionally-delidded CPU.

Graphics duties in the Sky X4C are taken care of admirably by a your choice of MXM 3.1 cards up to and including one mounting a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Perhaps surprisingly given the specs on offer, this machine uses a 15.6" display, not a 17" monitor. Said display has a number options available ranging from a bare-bones 1920x1080-at-60 Hz display through high-refresh G-Sync panels, ending up at a 60Hz 3840x2160-resolution IPS screen in your choice of matte or glossy finishes.

External connections on the Sky X4C include a Thunderbolt 3 plug, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, two mini-DisplayPort 1.3 jacks, an HDMI 2.0 connection, and three 3.5-mm audio jacks, one of which can also do double duty as an S/PDIF output. You can use the HDMI port, one of the DisplayPort connections, and either the Thunderbolt 3 or second DisplayPort jack all simultaneously to hook up three external displays if you like.



Don't be misled by the graphic above—the machine does actually have 4 RAM slots.

There's also an RJ-45 jack for Ethernet connections powered by an on-board Killer E2500 chip. There's no Wi-Fi out of the box, but there is an M.2-2230 slot all wired up for a card of your choice. There's even a fourth M.2 slot—this one in M.2-3042 fashion—for a WWAN adapter in LTE or UMTS/HSPA form. It's all ready to go with a pre-wired antenna, so all you have to do is insert the card and its SIM and you're ready to go anywhere.

Anywhere with power, at least; the Sky X4C's battery is more of a UPS than a real laptop battery. Despite being a capacious 82-Wh pack, Eurocom only estimates its life at around 130 minutes, and we reckon that might even be generous. That estimate probably doesn't include the WWAN card, either. Of course, if you're buying this thing, you're not buying it to work on your screenplay on the metro—especially since it ain't exactly svelte. Eurocom puts it down as 1.5" (38 mm) thick and some 7.5 lbs (3.4 kg).

If top-tier desktop gaming power in a 15.6" form factor is your bag, (baby,) then head on over to Eurocom's website and start configuring a Sky X4C. The base model with a 1920x1080 display, a Core i7-8700K, and a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card starts at $2000.