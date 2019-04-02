National Ferret Day Shortbread



Except for their smell and high-pressure bowels, ferrets are amazing pets. I'll never own one again.

Thanks to everyone for your positive response to the MMM yesterday. It seemed like there was a lot more backlash against April Fools' Day this year than in the past, especially from the tech sector. So, it meant a lot to see my contribution appreciated instead of derided.

PC hardware and computing

WD Black SN750 1TB review @ bit-tech Synology DS1019+ Gigabit NAS review @ Guru3D Seasonic X-750 750W PSU 10 year redux @ HardOCP Sapphire GearBox Thunderbolt 3 graphics enclosure @ Hexus Micron 1100 512GB M.2 SATA SSD review - FIPS 140-2 @ Legit Reviews Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ultra 6 GB review @ TechPowerUp The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

Garfield phones beach mystery finally solved after 35 years @ Slashdot S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 re-re-announced @ Blue's News Fortnite creator sees Epic Games becoming as big as Facebook, Google @ Slashdot (sigh)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

Finding plastic spaghetti with machine learning @ HackADay Apple iPad mini review (2019) @ Engadget Researchers trick Tesla Autopilot into steering into oncoming traffic @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

Alligator gar both sucks and chomps to catch its prey, new study finds @ Ars Technica Sea otter archeology exists, and it's awesome @ Ars Technica NASA chief says a Falcon Heavy rocket could fly humans to the Moon @ Ars Technica Office Depot and Support.com to pay $35 million to settle FTC allegations that they charged users millions in 'fake' malware cleanup fees @ Slashdot

