National Ferret Day Shortbread

Thanks to everyone for your positive response to the MMM yesterday. It seemed like there was a lot more backlash against April Fools' Day this year than in the past, especially from the tech sector. So, it meant a lot to see my contribution appreciated instead of derided.
PC hardware and computing
- WD Black SN750 1TB review @ bit-tech
- Synology DS1019+ Gigabit NAS review @ Guru3D
- Seasonic X-750 750W PSU 10 year redux @ HardOCP
- Sapphire GearBox Thunderbolt 3 graphics enclosure @ Hexus
- Micron 1100 512GB M.2 SATA SSD review - FIPS 140-2 @ Legit Reviews
- Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ultra 6 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Garfield phones beach mystery finally solved after 35 years @ Slashdot
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 re-re-announced @ Blue's News
- Fortnite creator sees Epic Games becoming as big as Facebook, Google @ Slashdot (sigh)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Finding plastic spaghetti with machine learning @ HackADay
- Apple iPad mini review (2019) @ Engadget
- Researchers trick Tesla Autopilot into steering into oncoming traffic @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Alligator gar both sucks and chomps to catch its prey, new study finds @ Ars Technica
- Sea otter archeology exists, and it's awesome @ Ars Technica
- NASA chief says a Falcon Heavy rocket could fly humans to the Moon @ Ars Technica
- Office Depot and Support.com to pay $35 million to settle FTC allegations that they charged users millions in 'fake' malware cleanup fees @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Food banks are dealing with a surplus of meat, milk and cheese @ npr.org