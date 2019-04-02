National Ferret Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Except for their smell and high-pressure bowels, ferrets are amazing pets. I'll never own one again.

Thanks to everyone for your positive response to the MMM yesterday. It seemed like there was a lot more backlash against April Fools' Day this year than in the past, especially from the tech sector. So, it meant a lot to see my contribution appreciated instead of derided.

PC hardware and computing

  1. WD Black SN750 1TB review @ bit-tech
  2. Synology DS1019+ Gigabit NAS review @ Guru3D
  3. Seasonic X-750 750W PSU 10 year redux @ HardOCP
  4. Sapphire GearBox Thunderbolt 3 graphics enclosure @ Hexus
  5. Micron 1100 512GB M.2 SATA SSD review - FIPS 140-2 @ Legit Reviews
  6. Colorful iGame GeForce GTX 1660 Ultra 6 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  7. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Garfield phones beach mystery finally solved after 35 years @ Slashdot
  2. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 re-re-announced @ Blue's News
  3. Fortnite creator sees Epic Games becoming as big as Facebook, Google @ Slashdot (sigh)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Finding plastic spaghetti with machine learning @ HackADay
  2. Apple iPad mini review (2019) @ Engadget
  3. Researchers trick Tesla Autopilot into steering into oncoming traffic @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Alligator gar both sucks and chomps to catch its prey, new study finds @ Ars Technica
  2. Sea otter archeology exists, and it's awesome @ Ars Technica
  3. NASA chief says a Falcon Heavy rocket could fly humans to the Moon @ Ars Technica
  4. Office Depot and Support.com to pay $35 million to settle FTC allegations that they charged users millions in 'fake' malware cleanup fees @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Food banks are dealing with a surplus of meat, milk and cheese @ npr.org
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options