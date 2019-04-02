Bargain basement: an Intel 660p 2 TB NVMe drive for $200 and much more

G'afternoon, folks. it's a quiet day around here, but things are bound to heat up soon enough. Intel has a datacenter event going, and there are more than good chances that the company will announce sweet, juicy, high-powered hardware. Stay tuned for that. In the meantime, take a gander at our selection of hot deals of the day.

The big-hitter deal of the day is the Intel 660p NVMe 2 TB solid-state drive. This is a workhorse drive fit for any general-purpose machine, and it can push 1800 MB/s on sequential reads and 1800 MB/s when writing. The random I/O figures are actually pretty decent at 220 K IOPS in either direction. You can slap this gumstick in your PC for just $199.99 from Newegg with the cart code EMCTYTV23.

Might as well continue along the same lines, with the Crucial P1 TB NVMe drive. This offering is roughly in the same performance bracket as the drive above, and it can push 2000 MB/s in sequential reads and 1700 MB/s when writing. When it comes to random I/O, this model clocks in at 170K IOPS for random reads and 240K IOPS when writing. You can find this drive for the same exact price at two large e-tailers right now: $104.99 at the good ol' Newegg, and $104.99 from the folks at Amazon.

Next up, a combo deal. The AMD Ryzen 7 2700 doesn't need a lot of introduction around these parts. It's got eight Zen+ cores, 16 threads, and each core can clock up to 4.1 GHz. Those are all good things, and that's 'nuff said. That chip will slot nicely into the MSI B450-A Pro motherboard. This simple-but-straightforward affair has a metal-jacketed main PCIe slot, an M.2 slot, and actual VRM heatsinks. Newegg is packaging up both items for $289.98, or $50 off the regular combined price.

Here's one heck of a speedy display. The Asus ROG Swift PG258Q is a 25" display with a resolution of 1920x1080. So far so banal, but there are quite a few tricks up its sleeve. For starters the maximum brightness rating is 400 cd/m², and the refresh rate is a whopping 240 Hz. Finally, there's support for G-Sync adaptive refresh rate tech and a nitfy height-adjustable stand. Grab this monitor from Newegg for $489.99 with the cart code PG258QSALE.

Moving on to the topic of potent portables, here's a hot model: the Dell G5 15" 5587 (fncwG5F703RPhMP) gaming laptop. This quality machine comes fitted with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor sitting next to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. There's 16 GB of RAM on tap, thankfully in a dual-channel configuration. A combo setup with a 128 GB NVMe drive and a 1 TB hard drive handles storage duties. The 15.6" display inside the lid has a resolution of 1920x1080. Rakuten asks but $887.49 for this laptop if you input the code DELL150 during the checkout process.

Our second mobile machine today is similar to the one above, yet different. The Asus ROG Strix Hero II laptop we have on hand also has an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card, but most of the similarities stop right there. The RAM allotment is 8 GB, but there's a 256 GB NVMe solid-state drive. The hottest piece of kit, though, is the display: a 15.6" 1920x1080 with a 144-Hz refresh rate and a 3-ms response time, a fine fit for fantastic fast-paced gaming action. Walmart is selling this machine for $949.99 right now.

