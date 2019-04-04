National Burrito Day Shortbread

Speaking of bread, I took a break from my typical diet of space-based sci-fi and positively ate up Sourdough: A Novel over the last few days. I don't recommend books lightly, because I know how unlikely I am to ever get around to the recommendations of others. Sourdough, however, rises to the occasion and I think it's the kind of read that a lot of gerbils would enjoy. Check it out if you are interested in what I suspect will be an enjoyable change of flavor from your regular order.
PC hardware and computing
- The be quiet! Dark Base 700 White Edition case review @ PC Perspective
- Intel Optane SSD 900P 280GB review @ bit-tech
- Asus ROG Zenith Extreme Alpha review @ Guru3D
- Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock review @ Hexus
- Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme 280mm review @ KitGuru
- Corsair Ironclaw RGB gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Cherry MX Board 1.0 TKL review @ TechPowerUp
- Old mainstream GPU: GeForce GTX 960 vs. GTX 1660 & RTX 2060 @ TechSpot
- Intel's Bean Canyon (NUC8i7BEH) Coffee Lake NUC review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- YouTube executives ignored warnings, letting toxic videos run rampant @ Slashdot
- Tickets, please: stolen Metro Exodus Steam keys canceled @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Who knew cut grass would be so tricky to move! @ HackADay
- Components cut in half reveal their inner beauty @ HackADay
- Custom inflatables are only a laser beam away @ HackADay (did someone say custom inflatable?)
Science, technology, and space news
- Lego gives middle schoolers coding confidence @ New Atlas
- Scientists witness lizard lay eggs and give live birth in same litter @ New Atlas
- India ASAT test debris poses danger to International Space Station, NASA says @ Ars Technica
- Amazon to offer broadband access from orbit with 3,236-satellite 'Project Kuiper' constellation @ Slashdot (watch out Elon, Bezos is coming for your piggy bank)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- 'World's Best Cheese' costs $45 a pound and is available — finally — in Utah @ sltrib.com