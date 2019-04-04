National Burrito Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I prefer Purritos.

Speaking of bread, I took a break from my typical diet of space-based sci-fi and positively ate up Sourdough: A Novel​​ ​over the last few days. I don't recommend books lightly, because I know how unlikely I am to ever get around to the recommendations of others. Sourdough, however, rises to the occasion and I think it's the kind of read that a lot of gerbils would enjoy. Check it out if you are interested in what I suspect will be an enjoyable change of flavor from your regular order.

PC hardware and computing

  1. The be quiet! Dark Base 700 White Edition case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel Optane SSD 900P 280GB review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus ROG Zenith Extreme Alpha review @ Guru3D
  4. Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock review @ Hexus
  5. Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme 280mm review @ KitGuru
  6. Corsair Ironclaw RGB gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  7. Cherry MX Board 1.0 TKL review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Old mainstream GPU: GeForce GTX 960 vs. GTX 1660 & RTX 2060 @ TechSpot
  9. Intel's Bean Canyon (NUC8i7BEH) Coffee Lake NUC review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. YouTube executives ignored warnings, letting toxic videos run rampant @ Slashdot
  2. Tickets, please: stolen Metro Exodus Steam keys canceled @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Who knew cut grass would be so tricky to move! @ HackADay
  2. Components cut in half reveal their inner beauty @ HackADay
  3. Custom inflatables are only a laser beam away @ HackADay (did someone say custom inflatable?)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Lego gives middle schoolers coding confidence @ New Atlas
  2. Scientists witness lizard lay eggs and give live birth in same litter @ New Atlas
  3. India ASAT test debris poses danger to International Space Station, NASA says @ Ars Technica
  4. Amazon to offer broadband access from orbit with 3,236-satellite 'Project Kuiper' constellation @ Slashdot (watch out Elon, Bezos is coming for your piggy bank)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. 'World's Best Cheese' costs $45 a pound and is available — finally — in Utah @ sltrib.com
