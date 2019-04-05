Nintendo will add VR modes to Zelda and Mario on Switch

Nintendo's first attempt at virtual reality back in 1995, the Virtual Boy, was not very well received. The House of Mario is trying to turn that around through its Labo line of DIY cardboard project kits. Nintendo will combine its upcoming Toy-Con VR Goggles with new VR modes for its hottest selling properties: Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

On April 25, both Mario and Zelda will get VR updates for use with the headset. My personal favorite Switch game, Super Mario Odyssey, gets a handful of brand-new mini-games set in existing zones. Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, just gets compatibility with the goggles. VR mode can be toggled from within the game menu, so players don't need to start the game over to experience the kingdom of Hyrule in VR. It appears from the video in Nintendo's tweet that both games will still be played from a third-person perspective. Both updates will be made available free of charge.

Nintendo Labo unites cardboard kits with Nintendo Switch peripherals like the Joy-Con controllers that come bundled with the console to create novelty DIY projects. The Toy-Con VR kit that includes all of the different VR peripherals turns the Switch into an DIY cardboard headset for $80. Meanwhile, the starter set which comes bundled with just the goggles and Blaster peripheral will retail for $40. When the Toy-Con VR Goggles launch on April 12, both kits will be bundled with a handful of mini-games and applications. When these new updates hit Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild, more Switch owners may be enticed into playing with cardboard.