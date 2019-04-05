Bargain basement: a Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless headset for $70 and more

Greetings, folks. My latest tussles with my spine over its inability to stay straight has led me to a hunt down the chair aisle. I'm taking Jeff's long-ago-given advice to acquire something from Steelcase or Herman Miller, and I've been looking for appropriate butt buckets. The problem is, the quality ones are, my lawd, so expensive. The things we do for vertebrae. In the meantime, here's today's deal collection.

Playing games or listening to music with poor-quality output devices is borderline torture. What you're looking for is something like the Corsair Gaming Void Pro RGB Wireless headset. This sleek-looking pair of cans has 50-mm neodymium drivers, Dolby Headphone 7.1 support, and a quality boom mic. Corsair says the battery should be good for 16 hours of wireless audio, and that you can get 40' away from your computer before your teammates realize you're not there. Newegg will sell you this set for $69.99 with the cart code EMCTYTV35. Sound good to you?

Next up: a fine, affordable board for a Ryzen system. The Gigabyte B450 Aorus M is a solid offering with an M.2 slot with a heatsink on top, a an upgraded Realtek 8118 Ethernet controller, USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, and onboard RGB LED lighting. I've built a friend's system using this model, and it worked fine, which isn't something you can say about every board. Grab one for $74.99 from Newegg.

Here's today's pack o' NAND, the Intel 660p 512 GB NVMe drive. This model is a common sight on our deals posts, as it's a fine NVMe desktop drive as they come. It should be good for 1500 MB/s sequential reads and 1000 MB/s writes. At the price it's at, there's no need to bother with SATA drives anymore: only $59.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTYTA22. Alternatively, you can get the Intel 660p 512 GB drive plus a G.Skill Aegis 8 GB DDR4 stick at 3000 MT/s for a total price of just $89.98.

Here's today's rather large pack o' NAND, in the form of the HP EX920 1 TB NVMe solid-state drive. This fine PCI Express drive can push data at a rate of 3200 MB/s for reads and 1800 MB/s when writing. Its random I/O specs ring in at 350K IOPS for reads and 250K IOPS when inhaling data. Those specs scream "high-end," but the price is decidedly budget at only $140.24 at Rakuten with the checkout code KEY25.

A day doesn't go by without a fast gaming laptop on sale, and the one on hand today is the Dell G7 15 7590. This is a decidedly high-end model, both in build quality and specs. Ticking away inside the chassis sits an Intel Core i7-8750H processor sitting pretty next to 16 B of RAM and a storage combo setup with a 128-GB NVMe SSD plus a 1 TB hard drive. The star of the show, however, is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card—a rather beefy pixel-pusher for a laptop. The 15.6" IPS screen has a resolution of 1920x1080, and the generous port selection includes USB 3.1 Gen2 ports of multiple flavors, Ethernet, HDMI, and mini-DisplayPort connectors. Take this portable home for $1479.99 from Rakuten.

Looking for a meaty RAM upgrade? Here's the G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. There's not much to say about these, and that's just fine. The heatsinks are red, the timings are 16-18-18-38, and the price is a mere $149.99 at Newegg.

