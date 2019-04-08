AMD's second-generation Ryzen Mobile APUs go Pro

Have you tried a laptop with one of AMD's recent Ryzen Mobile APUs? They're actually pretty great. My buddy picked up a machine with a Ryzen 5 3500U and after putting an SSD in it (because, sigh, it came with only a hard drive), it's super speedy. If you'd like to deploy a whole bunch of similar systems to your corporate workforce, don't worry—AMD's just released "Pro" versions of that whole series. Check 'em out:

2nd-generation

Ryzen Pro Mobile APUs TDP Cores /

Threads CPU clock

(Base / Boost) GPU core

configuration GPU peak

clock Process

Node Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 15W 4C / 8T 2.3 / 4.0 GHz 10 CUs (640 SP) 1.4 GHz 12nm Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 15W 4C / 8T 2.1 / 3.7 GHz 8 CUs (512 SP) 1.2 GHz 12nm Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U 15W 4C / 4T 2.1 / 3.5 GHz 6 CUs (384 SP) 1.2 GHz 12nm Athlon Pro 300U 15W 2C / 4T 2.4 / 3.3 GHz 3 CUs (192 SP) 1 GHz 14nm?

Only four of the second-generation Ryzen Mobile chips—just the 15 W models—made it to the Pro lineup, and unsurprisingly, the core configurations, clock rates, and basically everything else remain the same as the non-Pro chips. One of the chips that made the grade is the Athlon 300U, now christened the Athlon Pro 300U. It's interesting to see AMD offering such a low-end processor in "Pro" form given that to get Intel's similar vPro technology you'll have to step all the way up to a Core i5.

As we noted back when these same chips launched in non-Pro format, the Ryzen 7 3700U's ability to pack four two-thread Zen+ cores and ten Vega compute units into a 15W package that can hit 4 GHz is pretty darn impressive. AMD pits that chip in benchmarks against Intel's Core i7-8650U and claims that its processor comes out ahead in various tests, including Cinebench, Photoshop, PCMark, and 3DMark.

If you're not familiar with AMD's Pro lineup, you can refer to some of our earlier coverage to get caught up. The short version is that these processors offer management and security features that aren't available in the regular desktop and laptop Ryzen chips. AMD's Pro-series chips have been a little difficult to find in the past, but the chipmaker has a whole page on its site that lists available machines mounting its microprocessors.

Of course, none of the systems on that site are equipped with the latest chips listed above. AMD says it expects "commercial systems from HP and Lenovo" later this quarter with other OEMs and "further platform updates" coming in the second half of the year.