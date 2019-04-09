Be Kind to Lawyers Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Razer Kraken 2019 wired gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
- AOC Agon AG322QC4 review @ bit-tech
- Dell XPS 13 review: a perfect ultraportable @ Engadget
- Cooler Master MK850 keyboard review @ Guru3D
- Samsung EVO Plus 512 GB microSD card review @ HotHardware
- SuperO C9Z390-PGW motherboard review @ KitGuru
- Biostar A10N-8800E review @ TechPowerUp
- The SilverStone Nightjar NJ450-SXL 450W SFX PSU review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Why Valve actually gets less than 30 percent of Steam game sales @ Ars Technica
- Apple TV+ includes a Muppet who codes @ Slashdot (named Cody, ha, I get it!)
- Civilization 6 artist mods it to look more like Civ 5 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Ex-Valve Dev on Epic Games Store @ Blue's News
- Eve Online bans real-world lobbyist over alleged in-game corruption @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
Science, technology, and space news
- Over a dozen satellites from SpaceX's December launch can't be identified @ Slashdot
- The BIG plan to create a floating city for 10,000 people @ New Atlas
- World's first gene-edited lizards are in the pink @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- How a 22-million-year-old cave became one of the world's best cheese cellars @ saveur.com
- Chuck E. Cheese's parent is going public again @ cnbc.com (true story, Chuck E. Cheese would be in Shortbread almost weekly if I cared to post stories about drunken brawls and less-seemly goings-on, it's the Mos Eisley of pizza places)