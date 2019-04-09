Be Kind to Lawyers Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


I'll try, but I'm anti-litigious by nature. So, sue me.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Razer Kraken 2019 wired gaming headset review @ PC Perspective
  2. AOC Agon AG322QC4 review @ bit-tech
  3. Dell XPS 13 review: a perfect ultraportable @ Engadget
  4. Cooler Master MK850 keyboard review @ Guru3D
  5. Samsung EVO Plus 512 GB microSD card review @ HotHardware
  6. SuperO C9Z390-PGW motherboard review @ KitGuru
  7. Biostar A10N-8800E review @ TechPowerUp
  8. The SilverStone Nightjar NJ450-SXL 450W SFX PSU review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Why Valve actually gets less than 30 percent of Steam game sales @ Ars Technica
  2. Apple TV+ includes a Muppet who codes @ Slashdot (named Cody, ha, I get it!)
  3. Civilization 6 artist mods it to look more like Civ 5 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Ex-Valve Dev on Epic Games Store @ Blue's News
  5. Eve Online bans real-world lobbyist over alleged in-game corruption @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. But can your AI recognize slugs? @ HackADay
  2. Travis Touch Plus Translator review @ Hexus

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Over a dozen satellites from SpaceX's December launch can't be identified @ Slashdot
  2. The BIG plan to create a floating city for 10,000 people @ New Atlas
  3. World's first gene-edited lizards are in the pink @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. How a 22-million-year-old cave became one of the world's best cheese cellars @ saveur.com
  2. Chuck E. Cheese's parent is going public again @ cnbc.com (true story, Chuck E. Cheese would be in Shortbread almost weekly if I cared to post stories about drunken brawls and less-seemly goings-on, it's the Mos Eisley of pizza places)
