Bargain basement: an Intel Core i9-9900K for $490 and much more

Home improvement is a fine endeavor, but it just takes up so much time. Even after you've picked out the stuff that you want installed, there's still bits of logistics to take care of, doors to open, questions to answer, and by the time you're done, some simple cabinets took the better part of an entire day to get right. At least the results are worth it. Among other things, I now have the best-lit pantry in town thanks to 4' LED tubes under each shelf. Next person walking in there saying "oh I can't find it" gets bonked. Anyway, here's today's selection of deals.

It's a pretty safe bet that most gerbils would love an Intel Core i9-9900K. After all, it's simply one of the best-performing chips in recent memory, thanks to its consistently high performance with barely any weak spots. Its eight Coffee Lake cores and sixteen threads tick away at up to a whopping 5 GHz (you read that right), making for a chip that's ideal for gaming and working both. It's usually pretty expensive, too, but right now you can pick one up for $489.99 from Amazon or from the folks at Walmart for that same amount.

You didn't think there would be a deals posts without RAM and SSDs, right? On the memory front, we have the Team T-Force Vulcan 16 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs. The sticks have unobtrusive red-and-black heatsinks, and the timings are 16-18-18-38. The price currently sits at a silly $74.99 with the cart code EMCTYTD26 at Newegg.

That e-tailer has had a hot streak of solid-state drive deals lately, as evidenced by the HP EX900 500 GB drive. This gumstick can push up to 2100 MB/s when reading and 1500 MB/s on writes, and its random I/O figures ring in at 120K random read IOPS and 108K write IOPS. For only $64.99, you can take one home from Newegg.

If you a need bigger bucket o' NAND, then the Intel 660p 1 TB SSD should fit the bill nicely. It can do 1800 MB/s in sequential operations in either direction, 150K random read IOPS, and 180K random write IOPS. It's currently going for just $102.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTYTE43. If that's still not big enough for you, then the Intel 660p 2 TB version is sitting at $199.99 with the cart code NEFPBK55, while stocks last.

Over at the monitor aisle, we have a big one. The MSI Optix MAG341CQ is a 34" ultra-wide behemoth, with a 3440x1440 VA panel with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. Its refresh rate can hit 100 Hz, and there's FreeSync support on hand for good measure. You'd think that dollar tags are largely proportional to monitor inches, but this model's priced at just $399.99 with the cart code EMCTYTE64 at Newegg. There's an additional $20 rebate card on top of that, too.

Moving on to portables, check out the MSI GV62 8RE-015 15.6" laptop. Ignore the weird model name and focus on the hardware inside: an Intel Core i7-8750H processor accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB graphics card. There's a combo setup with a 128 GB NVMe solid-state drive and a 1 TB hard drive for storage, and the display has a resolution of 1920x1080. Newegg will hand you one of these for $1019 with the cart code EMCTYTE49. That's not bad already, but the gigantic $150 rebate card can turn this into a $879 purchase.

The final item today is another laptop, the Acer Swift 3 (NX.GQJAA.003). It's a sleek, thin affair clad in a gorgeous blue finish. Inside, there's an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256-GB solid-state drive. Acer says the battery should be good for 10 hours, and there's a fingerprint reader on hand. The price? Just $529.99 at the good ol' Newegg.

