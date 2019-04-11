Barbershop Quartet Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Oh, jeepers creepers, where'd ya get those peepers? 

PC hardware and computing

  1. Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L compact ATX case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Palit GeForce GTX 1660 StormX OC review @ bit-tech
  3. Corsair Carbide 275Q review @ Guru3D
  4. G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600 (F4-3600C18D-16GTRS) review @ Hexus
  5. Alienware Area-51m review @ HotHardware
  6. Creative SXFI Amp review (with E-MU Teak headphones) @ KitGuru
  7. Team Group MP34 M.2 NVMe SSD 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Nixeus NX-EDG27S v2 review @ TFT Central

Games, culture, and VR

  1. The story behind the 1999 launch of LEGO Star Wars @ TheBrothersBrick
  2. Surviving Mars turns the red planet green in terraforming expansion @ Rock Paper Shotgun (alright, this earns a spot back on my radar)
  3. So you want to be a wargamer? Skip the plinky-dinky and go with Gettysburg @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Amazon Kindle review (2019): The Paperwhite gets a run for its money @ Engadget
  2. FindyBot3000 is listening and ready to help @ HackADay (a miniature, DIY, pick-to-light system for you workshop? yes please!)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. The ISS is a cesspool of bacteria and fungi, study finds @ Slashdot
  2. Electric fish inspires murky-water camera @ New Atlas
  3. Interactive demo shows the power of fourier transforms @ HackADay (unless you're already an expert, absolutely make time to read and play with this)
  4. The basics of modern AI—how does it work and will it destroy society this year? @ Ars Technica (see parenthetical above)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Love cheese? Love ice cream? Do we have the festival for you @ argusleader.com
  2. The GIGABYTE Aorus RGB M.2 SSD review: nothing is too small for RGB LEDs @ AnandTech
  3. Corsair Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
