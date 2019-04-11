Barbershop Quartet Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L compact ATX case review @ PC Perspective
- Palit GeForce GTX 1660 StormX OC review @ bit-tech
- Corsair Carbide 275Q review @ Guru3D
- G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-3600 (F4-3600C18D-16GTRS) review @ Hexus
- Alienware Area-51m review @ HotHardware
- Creative SXFI Amp review (with E-MU Teak headphones) @ KitGuru
- Team Group MP34 M.2 NVMe SSD 512 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Nixeus NX-EDG27S v2 review @ TFT Central
Games, culture, and VR
- The story behind the 1999 launch of LEGO Star Wars @ TheBrothersBrick
- Surviving Mars turns the red planet green in terraforming expansion @ Rock Paper Shotgun (alright, this earns a spot back on my radar)
- So you want to be a wargamer? Skip the plinky-dinky and go with Gettysburg @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Amazon Kindle review (2019): The Paperwhite gets a run for its money @ Engadget
- FindyBot3000 is listening and ready to help @ HackADay (a miniature, DIY, pick-to-light system for you workshop? yes please!)
Science, technology, and space news
- The ISS is a cesspool of bacteria and fungi, study finds @ Slashdot
- Electric fish inspires murky-water camera @ New Atlas
- Interactive demo shows the power of fourier transforms @ HackADay (unless you're already an expert, absolutely make time to read and play with this)
- The basics of modern AI—how does it work and will it destroy society this year? @ Ars Technica (see parenthetical above)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Love cheese? Love ice cream? Do we have the festival for you @ argusleader.com
- The GIGABYTE Aorus RGB M.2 SSD review: nothing is too small for RGB LEDs @ AnandTech
- Corsair Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews