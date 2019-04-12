Bargain basement: a Ryzen 7 2700X and a mobo for $320 and much more

A fair day, good gerbils. While I'd like to think that I have a decent enough moral compass, I've been considering the infliction of bodily harm these past couple days. You see, my apartment building is glued to the next one over, and someone over there is apparently doing some serious remodeling. Given that I work remotely with a multiple-hour timezone difference, I usually sleep over the morning. The hammers started at 08:00. I'm becoming angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry. The only thing that soothes me right now is sweet PC hardware deals. Here's today's catch.

Our leading item is one heck of a combo pack. The AMD Ryzen 2700X is one of the best mid-range CPU choices of the moment, thanks to its eight Zen+ cores and sixteen threads, each capable of hitting 4.3 GHz. The chip will go nicely into the Gigabyte GA-AX370-Gaming 3 mobo, a straightforward but capable affair with metal jackets around the main PCIe slots, an M.2 PCIe x4 slot, and a souped-up Realtek ALC1220 audio codec. The folks at Newegg will sell you both pieces for $319.98, or $75 off the regular total.

You can link that awesome combo with this hyper combo for an ultra combo finish. The first item in this here pack is the Intel 660p 512 GB—probably the SSD of the moment, thanks to its combination of low price and good performance, capable of pushing 1500 MB/s in sequential reads and 1800 MB/s writing. That drive goes well with the G.Skill Aegis 16 GB kit with 3000 MT/s DIMMs, a no-frills set that just does its job. Newegg will box you both items for just $129.98, an amount that's $28 off the regular combined total and that would get you only the RAM kit just a few months back.

That processor above is pretty nice, but if you want something with even more grunt, we have yet another combo deal that could also go with the SSD-and-RAM pack. The Intel Core i9-9900K is a top-shelf CPU that's nigh on the best gaming chip around, and it's also a productivity beast. After all, eight cores and sixteen threads of Coffee Lake clocked at up to a sky-high 5 GHz pack some serious punch. Since that processor needs as suitable home, the Asus ROG Strix Z390-E motherboard should fit the bill. It's got sizable heatsinks sitting next to an integrated I/O shield, two M.2 slots, a high-end S1220A audio codec, Intel-powered Ethernet and Wi-Fi, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and, naturally, RGB LED lighting. Grab both these high-end pieces of kit for $684.98 from Newegg, or $100 off what they'd cost separately.

How about an affordable gaming monitor that hits every note just right? The Acer ED242QR is a 24" display with a resolution of 1920x1080. That's as banal as banal comes, but there's more than meets the eye. The VA panel is curved and has a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. There's FreeSync adaptive refresh rate support on tap, and an input selection with DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectors. The price? A mere $149.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTYTA35. That's insane.

Bigger is oftentimes better, and that may well be the case with the LG 34UC79-G display. It's a humoungous 34" display with a resolution of 2560x1080 and a 144 Hz refresh rate. As befits a good gaming monitor, there's FreeSync support on tap. As an added bonus, this display comes with a 1 ms motion blur reduction feature that'll certainly come in handy. The price is just $454.99 at Newegg.

The final bit of kit today is a powerful one. The Seasonic Focus Plus 550 W power supply is a quality box o' watts. It's got fully modular cabling, semi-passive cooling, and enough connectors for most any rig. The efficiency rating is 80+ Gold, and the price is $74.99 at Newegg. That's not bad, but the trick here is the $25 rebate card that can bring the endgame total to just $49.99.

