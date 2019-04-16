National Orchid Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Crucial Ballistix Sport LT DDR4-3200 desktop memory review @ PC Perspective
- Alienware m17 review @ bit-tech
- Alienware Area-51M review @ Engadget
- NZXT H500 Overwatch Special Edition review @ Guru3D
- 1More H1707 triple-driver over-ear headphones @ Hexus
- Gigabyte Z390 Designare review @ HotHardware
- Samsung 860 QVO 4TB SSD review @ KitGuru
- WD Blue SN500 250GB NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Matrix 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Intel Core i5-9400F vs. AMD Ryzen 5 2600X @ TechSpot
- Ryzen 5 2600X vs. Ryzen 7 1700 @ TechSpot
- The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro WIFI motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- A new bill would force companies to check their algorithms for bias @ Slashdot
- Input Lag Simulator by Phil_SA on itch.io @ Blue's News (curse you, physics!)
- Twitch's free karaoke 'em up, Twitch Sings, is available now @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- OpenAI bot crushes Dota 2 champions, and now anyone can play against it @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Hackers could read non-corporate Outlook.com, Hotmail for six months @ Ars Technica
- Home-brew CNC router mills a wooden mouse @ HackADay
- Only 90s kids want heelys made from pallet wood @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- The nutrition study the $30B supplement industry doesn't want you to see @ Ars Technica
- Paul Allen's Stratolaunch finally flies the world's biggest plane @ Slashdot
- SpaceX tapped to launch NASA asteroid deflection mission @ New Atlas
- Jeff Bezos confirms Amazon's growth is slowing @ Slashdot (a member of the Amazon board dissented, "there's no earthly way of knowing which direction we are going")
- Pepsi says it'll use an artificial constellation, hung in the night sky next to the stars, to promote an energy drink @ Slashdot
- Privately-funded moon mission will try again. 'Lunar Library' may be on the moon @ Slashdot
- One Falcon Heavy rocket launched, three Falcon cores landed @ Ars Technica
- SpaceX loses the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket due to choppy seas @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- New Zealand startup developing realistic vegan mozzarella cheese @ livekindly.co