National Orchid Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


No snark today, just pretty flowers.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Crucial Ballistix Sport LT DDR4-3200 desktop memory review @ PC Perspective
  2. Alienware m17 review @ bit-tech
  3. Alienware Area-51M review @ Engadget
  4. NZXT H500 Overwatch Special Edition review @ Guru3D
  5. 1More H1707 triple-driver over-ear headphones @ Hexus
  6. Gigabyte Z390 Designare review @ HotHardware
  7. Samsung 860 QVO 4TB SSD review @ KitGuru
  8. WD Blue SN500 250GB NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Asus GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Matrix 11 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Intel Core i5-9400F vs. AMD Ryzen 5 2600X @ TechSpot
  11. Ryzen 5 2600X vs. Ryzen 7 1700 @ TechSpot
  12. The Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro WIFI motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. A new bill would force companies to check their algorithms for bias @ Slashdot
  2. Input Lag Simulator by Phil_SA on itch.io @ Blue's News (curse you, physics!)
  3. Twitch's free karaoke 'em up, Twitch Sings, is available now @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. OpenAI bot crushes Dota 2 champions, and now anyone can play against it @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Hackers could read non-corporate Outlook.com, Hotmail for six months @ Ars Technica
  2. Home-brew CNC router mills a wooden mouse @ HackADay
  3. Only 90s kids want heelys made from pallet wood @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. The nutrition study the $30B supplement industry doesn't want you to see @ Ars Technica
  2. Paul Allen's Stratolaunch finally flies the world's biggest plane @ Slashdot
  3. SpaceX tapped to launch NASA asteroid deflection mission @ New Atlas
  4. Jeff Bezos confirms Amazon's growth is slowing @ Slashdot (a member of the Amazon board dissented, "there's no earthly way of knowing which direction we are going")
  5. Pepsi says it'll use an artificial constellation, hung in the night sky next to the stars, to promote an energy drink @ Slashdot
  6. Privately-funded moon mission will try again. 'Lunar Library' may be on the moon @ Slashdot
  7. One Falcon Heavy rocket launched, three Falcon cores landed @ Ars Technica
  8. SpaceX loses the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket due to choppy seas @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. New Zealand startup developing realistic vegan mozzarella cheese @ livekindly.co
