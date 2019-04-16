Bargain basement: an Intel 660p 2 TB for $191, a Core i7 Surface Laptop for $780, and more

G'afternoon. Yesterday I scratched a very minor item off my bucket list—I took a short ferry ride from São Jacinto to Gafanha da Nazaré, except I took the car into the water. The trip was quite short but it was loads of fun and a little surreal to just drive a car right onto a boat, no fuss, no muss. The 15-minute journey was uneventful save for a little choppy water that made it more fun. Today, however, there's no time for fun and games—it's all about them hardware deals. Here they are.

Cheap NAND! Get yer cheap NAND here! Prices for flash chips are a-tumblin', like in the Intel 660p 2 TB NVMe drive. This super-capacious gumstick can push 1800 MB/s sequentially in either direction, and can clock 220K random IOPS either way. You can get one of these for $191.24 from Rakuten with the checkout code MN33.

If your needs for both speed and capacity are a little more modest, then you'll be happy with the Crucial MX500 1 TB M.2 drive. This SATA affair is one of the best around, thanks to its rated speed of up to 560 MB/s in sequential reads and 510 MB/s for writes. Newegg will let you have it for $109.03 if you use the cart code EMCTYUB48.

We have a couple extra-large LG displays today. The first is the LG 32QK500-W, a 32" affair bearing an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440. The refresh rate can hit 75 Hz, and there's FreeSync (G-Sync compatible) support on tap. The static contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the brightness should hit 300 cd/m². This unit's selling super-cheap today: only $219.99 at Amazon.

Need to go even bigger, and much sharper? Right this way. The LG 43UD79-B almost doesn't qualify as a monitor, for the best of reasons. Its 43" IPS panel has a resolution of 3840x2160 and should cover close to 100% of the sRGB color space. The maximum brightness is 350 cd/m²—an impressive amount for a display this large. Signals can go into the monitor via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C connectors. Newegg wants but $529.99 for this vast expanse of pixels, provided you input the cart code EMCTYUB33.

I'll admit, I have a particular weak spot for HP's Spectre x360 convertible laptops. We have one of those today, and it's stuff with fancy hardware, to boot. Outside, there's a super-sharp 13.3" touch display with a resolution of 3840x2160, USB Type-A ports and two Thunderbolt 3 connectors, and an active pen. Inside sit a Core i7-8565U processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. This sleek machine weighs just 2.8 lb (1.26 kg) and is 0.5" (12.7 mm) thick. Drooling yet? Grab one of these from Best Buy for just $1049.99.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop is also one of the handiest machines around, thanks to its compact format, well-thought-out ergonomics, and quality display. The model on sale has a Core i7-7660U processor with Iris Pro graphics, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB NVMe SSD. The 2256x1504 3:2 touchscreen has great color reproduction, and the battery should be good for 14 hours of usage. Newegg is selling this machine for $779.99 while stocks last.

Speaking of colorful displays, the one atop the Apple iPad Pro 11" with Wi-Fi and 64 GB of storage (2018) is one of the finest on any mobile device. The MTXN2LL/A model on hand is the latest version of the high-end tablet, powered by an A12X Bionic chip, and with 4 GB of RAM on tap. The 12" 2388x1668 display has a 120 Hz refresh rate. Best Buy will hand you one for just $674.99. The good folks at Amazon, too, are selling this for $674.99.

That's all for today, folks!