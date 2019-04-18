Columnist Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Close enough? The coincidental egg was what really sold it to me.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus ROG Strix Helios review @ bit-tech
  2. Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC review @ Guru3D
  3. Cooler Master Q500L case review @ Gamers Nexus
  4. WD Black SN750 NVMe Heatsink SSD (1TB) @ Hexus
  5. Deepcool Gamer Storm DQ650-M PSU review @ KitGuru
  6. Kingston Nucleum USB Type-C hub review @ Legit Reviews
  7. WD Blue NVMe SN500 500 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  8. Dell UltraSharp U4919DW monitor review @ TechSpot
  9. The Zotac ZBOX CI660 nano Fanless mini-PC review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Notre Dame Cathedral will never be the same, but it can be rebuilt @ Ars Technica
  2. Oh, no! There's something missing on the new Xbox! @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Concrete USB hub isn't going anywhere @ HackADay
  2. Bendgate 2.0: Samsung's $2,000 foldable phone is already breaking @ Ars Technica
  3. Cocktail Barbot takes things up a level @ HackADay (a lime slicer and mint muddler? That's no bar bot, it's a mojito machine!)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. LeBron James' STEM-based school is showing promise @ Slashdot
  2. The drones and robots that helped save Notre Dame @ HackADay
  3. Snow-powered nanogenerator works where solar panels don't @ New Atlas (should I have waited?)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Diabetes: can cheese control blood sugar? @ medicalnewstoday.com
  2. Europe threatens tariffs on American ketchup, cheese and fish over Boeing subsidies @ cnn.com (why did they have to drag cheese into this?)
