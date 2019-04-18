Columnist Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Asus ROG Strix Helios review @ bit-tech
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming OC review @ Guru3D
- Cooler Master Q500L case review @ Gamers Nexus
- WD Black SN750 NVMe Heatsink SSD (1TB) @ Hexus
- Deepcool Gamer Storm DQ650-M PSU review @ KitGuru
- Kingston Nucleum USB Type-C hub review @ Legit Reviews
- WD Blue NVMe SN500 500 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- Dell UltraSharp U4919DW monitor review @ TechSpot
- The Zotac ZBOX CI660 nano Fanless mini-PC review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Notre Dame Cathedral will never be the same, but it can be rebuilt @ Ars Technica
- Oh, no! There's something missing on the new Xbox! @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Concrete USB hub isn't going anywhere @ HackADay
- Bendgate 2.0: Samsung's $2,000 foldable phone is already breaking @ Ars Technica
- Cocktail Barbot takes things up a level @ HackADay (a lime slicer and mint muddler? That's no bar bot, it's a mojito machine!)
Science, technology, and space news
- LeBron James' STEM-based school is showing promise @ Slashdot
- The drones and robots that helped save Notre Dame @ HackADay
- Snow-powered nanogenerator works where solar panels don't @ New Atlas (should I have waited?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Diabetes: can cheese control blood sugar? @ medicalnewstoday.com
- Europe threatens tariffs on American ketchup, cheese and fish over Boeing subsidies @ cnn.com (why did they have to drag cheese into this?)