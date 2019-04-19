Bargain basement: [insert best deals here]

Greetings, fellow deal seekers! Bruno's got the day off, so, while the code-monkey's away, the gerbils will play. A couple of us have picked a couple deals we like and we submit them for your approval. Personally, I've been immersing myself back into the wonderful world of aquariums and fishing for the kind of deals unlikely to make a splash on the front page. That leaves me a bit out of touch with the latest and greatest PC hardware deals and means my picks aren't tried and true bargain basement fare. But I still think they're worth a look.

Colton's picks

Are you sick and tired of your kids staring at a screen all day? I'm not! That said, sometimes it's nice to take a break from watching moving pictures on LCDs and OLEDs and get back to reading customizable fonts off good old-fashioned E Ink. I'm a big fan of Amazon's E-readers and they've got a sweet deal on a kids bundle going on right now. It's just $59.99 for an 8th gen Kindle along with your choice of cover, and it comes with the standard two-year worry-free Amazon guarantee for kids versions of their wares. The 2016 era model doesn't have lighting built in, but it's easy to read in daylight. So, load it up with the books you've always wanted your kid to read and boot them outside to produce some Vitamin D now that the weather is getting nicer. It's win-win.

There's no glamour to this deal, but the savings is nice. Here's the bottom line: you probably need more MicroSD storage. I know all of my cards are sub-32GB, it's pathetic. High-quality stuff like Sandisk's 200 GB Ultra UHS-I MicroSD can be had for the low, low price of $25 at both Amazon and Newegg. That's prime impulse-buy territory, folks. Surely, you've got a crusty old DSLR, shiny new mirrorless camera, a drone, Raspberry Pi, GoPro, tablet, or other device that needs some love delivered in the form of a heap of extra storage? I just realized that I haven't even dropped one in my phone yet. That mistake ends today.

Ben's picks

Greetings, gerbils! Speaking of staring at screens all day, I've finally looked up from Shining Force CD to find that, in a move he's sure to regret, Bruno's out of the office today. The deals must go on, however, and we've got his back. Storage is the order of the day in this section. If you've started taking bites from your bytes because there's not enough room to hold them all, today's the day to expand your capacity.

HP's EX900 series of NVMe solid-state drives have been the subject of some serious deals over the last couple of weeks, and this week is no different. This time, Newegg has the 500 GB flavor of this gumstick for a mere $59.99. The e-tailer's Shell-Shocker deal represents the best price we've seen for this drive yet. If you're in the market for a speedy boot disk, be sure to snatch this one up before it disappears.

Earlier this week I was griping about the price of mass storage and lamenting that my whole life was on a single 6-TB chunk of spinning rust. Fortunately, Best Buy has a great deal so I can mirror my data. Right now, the blue shirts will sell you a Western Digital Easy Store 10-TB USB 3.0 drive for the low, low price of $159.99. That's $140 off the list price, and if you like base-10 storage figures, that works out to only $0.16 per gigabyte. This external drive is around half the price of comparable internal drives.

And now back to your regularly scheduled, but seriously important, boilerplate... There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.

That bit above gets repeated twice a week, but we're super serious about it. Using those links really helps The Tech Report out. If you're looking for just a bit of extra justification for your next purchase, well, let helping us out be that little extra push you need to treat yourself.