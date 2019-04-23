Take a Chance Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Team Group MP34 NVME SSD (512GB) review @ Guru3D
- Cooler Master NR600 case review @ Gamers Nexus
- Intel Optane Memory H10 review @ HotHardware
- EVGA Z390 FTW motherboard review @ KitGuru
- HyperX Pulsefire Core review @ TechPowerUp
- The Intel Optane Memory H10 review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Manufacturing SimCity for the NES @ HackADay
- Report: Cheaper "Switch Lite" will be dockable, come in the fall @ Ars Technica
- A secret server for the dead MMO 'City of Heroes' has players in an uproar @ Slashdot
- France's Prime Minister announces design competition to replace destroyed Notre-Dame spire @ New Atlas
- Gearbox's Pitchford: Steam may be "a dying store" in 5 to 10 years @ Ars Technica (Sweeney and Pitchford probably never learned to share their toys as kids)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- In new gaffe, Facebook improperly collects email contacts for 1.5 million @ Ars Technica
- After a $14-billion upgrade, New Orleans' levees are sinking @ Slashdot
- 3D printed tank track pops together with plastic BB for hinge @ HackADay
- Build your own freezer with thermoelectric coolers @ HackADay
- Galaxy Fold review: a lot of money for a prototype @ Engadget
Science, technology, and space news
- TESS discovers its first Earth-sized planet @ Slashdot
- Here’s what we know, and what we don't, about the Crew Dragon accident @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Whole Foods is legit launching an exclusive cheese for the royal baby @ bustle.com