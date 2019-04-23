Take a Chance Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Go for it!

PC hardware and computing

  1. Team Group MP34 NVME SSD (512GB) review @ Guru3D
  2. Cooler Master NR600 case review @ Gamers Nexus
  3. Intel Optane Memory H10 review @ HotHardware
  4. EVGA Z390 FTW motherboard review @ KitGuru
  5. HyperX Pulsefire Core review @ TechPowerUp
  6. The Intel Optane Memory H10 review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Manufacturing SimCity for the NES @ HackADay
  2. Report: Cheaper "Switch Lite" will be dockable, come in the fall @ Ars Technica
  3. A secret server for the dead MMO 'City of Heroes' has players in an uproar @ Slashdot
  4. France's Prime Minister announces design competition to replace destroyed Notre-Dame spire @ New Atlas
  5. Gearbox's Pitchford: Steam may be "a dying store" in 5 to 10 years @ Ars Technica (Sweeney and Pitchford probably never learned to share their toys as kids)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. In new gaffe, Facebook improperly collects email contacts for 1.5 million @ Ars Technica
  2. After a $14-billion upgrade, New Orleans' levees are sinking @ Slashdot
  3. 3D printed tank track pops together with plastic BB for hinge @ HackADay
  4. Build your own freezer with thermoelectric coolers @ HackADay
  5. Galaxy Fold review: a lot of money for a prototype @ Engadget

Science, technology, and space news

  1. TESS discovers its first Earth-sized planet @ Slashdot
  2. Here’s what we know, and what we don't, about the Crew Dragon accident @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Whole Foods is legit launching an exclusive cheese for the royal baby @ bustle.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options