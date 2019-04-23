Bargain basement: $180 for 32 GB of super-fast RAM, a $680 Threadripper 2950X, and more

Greetings, folks. Colton's published a big piece yesterday, and you should totally go check it out if you have any sort of interest in solar power or renewable energy. He's placed what look like a couple square miles' worth of panels atop his abode, and the rig's taking in kWs like they're going out of style. In the meantime, here's what you came here for: sweet, juicy PC hardware deals.

We've run what felt like hundreds of RAM deals in the past few months. Prices have stabilized in the meantime, and cheap's the new normal. It takes an outstanding discount to make the cut these days, but that's exactly what we have here with the G.Skill Ripjaws 32 GB kit of 3600 MT/s DIMMs. They're capacious, speedy, and ring in at a belief-begging $179.99 at Newegg.

Builders with a penchant for many-cored machines are probably eyeing the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X processor. Underneath its massive heatspreader sit 16 cores and a total of 32 threads accompanied by 40 MB of cache. Each individual core can hit a 4.4 GHz boost frequency, and there are a total of 64 PCIe lanes on tap, all ready to hook up to high-speed devices. The pretty box containing this CPU can be yours for $679 from Amazon. This deal ends today, so hit it ASAP.



This portable SSD is definitely not to scale. Spot the USB-C port.

A while back, we took a long, hard look at SanDisk's Extreme Portable SSD, and we gave it an Editor's Choice award for its massive speed and build quality. If you fancied something like that but felt it was a little dear, you're in luck. The SanDisk Extreme Portable 2 TB SSD is rugged, solidly built, and can push data into its host device at up to 550 MB via a USB Type-C port. Until the end of today, you can pick up this drive for $279.99 from Amazon.

Since we're discussing storage, how about a tiny card instead? The SanDisk Ultra 400 GB microSDSX UHS-I card is one of the best offerings out there, and it's capable of 100 MB/s read speeds and has an A1 app performance rating. Amazon's selling these for just $64.17 at the moment—we figure they won't last long.

Over at the Aisle of Portability, you'll find the Dell XPS 15 9570 (fncwxb1652h). The specific model at hand has a 1920x1080 display with 400 cd{m2} maximum brightness, a four-core, eight-thread Intel Core i5-8300H CPU coupled with 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB NVMe SSD. This quality portable has top-notch build quality, trackpad, and keyboard, and a price tag of just $899.99 at Newegg Flash while stocks last.

The next portable in line is the Razer Blade Stealth (RZ09-02393E32-R3U1). This stylish 13.3" laptop has a drool-provoking high-res 3200x1800 IGZO display. Inside the aluminum chassis sits a Core i7-8550U chip next to 16 GB of RAM and a capacious 512 GB NVMe SSD. The machine weighs only 3 lb (1.36 kg) and is just 0.5" (12.7 mm) thick. The port selection includes Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for good measure. Best Buy will happily hand you this machine for just $1189.99.

