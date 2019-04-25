Razer Blade 15 Advanced melds slimness, Turing GPUs, and OLED displays

I don't normally get into gaming laptops, but exceptions can be made. The best portable gaming PCs have plenty of horsepower, don't look like typical garish gaming laptops, and have displays with pixels you actually want to look at. Razer's newly-updated Blade 15 Advanced appears to make a run at all three of those qualifications.

Razer outfitted the Blade 15 Advanced with two display options. The standard configuration has a 240 Hz 1920x1080 display with a matte finish. The company says this model can cover 100% of the sRGB color space. If you'd rather have more pixels, a 4K OLED display is available as an upgrade. That panel has an HDR 400 True Black certification and covers an impressive 100% of the larger DCI-P3 color gamut. Razer calibrates both displays at the factory, so they should look nice out of the box.

You need something to push those pixels, though, and Razer has provided plenty of processing power. The Blade 15 Advanced comes equipped with Intel's newly-announced Core i7-9750H, which is a six-core, 12-thread beast with 12 MB of cache and a Turbo speed of 4.5 GHz. Nvidia GeForce RTX cards drive those pixels. The base 1920x1080 configuration is driven by a GeForce RTX 2070 in a Max-Q flavor, and there's a an RTX 2080 Max-Q available as an upgrade. The 4K variant gets the top-end GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q.

Memory allotments are available in configurations between 16 and 64 gigabytes of DDR4 with XMP support. Storage is provided by either a 256 GB or 512 GB NVMe SSD with four PCI Express 3.0 lanes. You'll also find all the usual accoutrements, like an Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and three USB 3.0 Type-A ports. Razer has also blessed the Blade 15 Advanced with a lone Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C connector that the company says would be handy for connecting one of its Core X external GPU enclosures.

Despite all that horsepower, Razer claims the Blade 15 Advanced is the world's smallest 15.6" gaming laptop. The machien measures 0.7" x 9.3" x 14 " (1.8 x 23.5 x 35.5 cm for the conversion-impaired). Perhaps due to the different configuration options, weight is more variable. The Blade 15 Advanced can weigh anywhere from 4.6 to 4.9 pounds (2.1 to 2.2 kilograms). This laptop's aluminum unibody enclosure comes in either black with a backlit green Razer logo, or in a Mercury White finish with a less eye-catching "tone-on-tone" logo. There's also per-key RGB backlighting on the keyboard.

You'll pay for all this hardware punch, though. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the Blade 15 Pro's 1920x1080 version. That sweet 4K OLED version with the upgraded graphics processor will run you $2,399. Both configurations are purportedly available today, but we can't find them in Razer's online shop just yet.

Razer has also announced a more pedestrian version of the Blade 15. The entry-level version has the slightly older Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and a less-speedy 128 GB SSD in tandem with a mechanical drive for storage. This model still has a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB as standard, thoughTuring GPUs are available as upgrades. This version is presently available on Razer's shop starting at $1,599.