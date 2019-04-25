DNA Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


This was too ridiculous not to share.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Fractal Design Define S2 Vision RGB case review @ PC Perspective
  2. Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition review @ bit-tech
  3. Fractal Design Define S2 Vision RGB review @ Guru3D
  4. DOA: NVIDIA GTX 1650 review, benchmarks, & overclocking vs. RX 570 @ Gamers Nexus
  5. G-Technology G-Speed Shuttle Thunderbolt 3 16 TB review @ KitGuru
  6. Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Strix OC 4 GB review @ TechPowerUp
  7. GeForce GTX 1650 review: Turing at $150 @ TechSpot
  8. Intel Core i5-9400 review @ Hexus

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Nintendo issues DMCA takedown for Super Mario Bros. Commodore 64 port @ Ars Technica
  2. Halo Infinite remains battle royale free, for now @ Quarter To Three
  3. Video game may provide an earlier-than-ever indication of Alzheimer's @ New Atlas
  4. Early impressions of the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie are amazingly positive @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Stealing DNA by phone @ HackADay
  2. A year-long experiment in OLED burn-in @ HackADay
  3. Mowerbot keeping the lawn in check since 1998 @ HackADay
  4. Traeger Ironwood 650 review: WiFi is the ultimate pitmaster @ Engadget
  5. Botanists rediscover a rare Hawaiian flower thought to be extinct—thanks to a drone @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Forgotten Kenyan fossils reveal ancient mega-carnivore @ New Atlas
  2. Listen up: we've detected our first marsquake @ Ars Technica
  3. Tesla will allow aggressive autopilot mode with 'slight chance of a fender bender' @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. So, what is ricotta cheese, anyway? @ bonappetit.com
  2. People are melting down over a mac and cheese festival that was set for Saturday @ washingtoncitypaper.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options