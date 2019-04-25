DNA Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Fractal Design Define S2 Vision RGB case review @ PC Perspective
- Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition review @ bit-tech
- Fractal Design Define S2 Vision RGB review @ Guru3D
- DOA: NVIDIA GTX 1650 review, benchmarks, & overclocking vs. RX 570 @ Gamers Nexus
- G-Technology G-Speed Shuttle Thunderbolt 3 16 TB review @ KitGuru
- Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Strix OC 4 GB review @ TechPowerUp
- GeForce GTX 1650 review: Turing at $150 @ TechSpot
- Intel Core i5-9400 review @ Hexus
Games, culture, and VR
- Nintendo issues DMCA takedown for Super Mario Bros. Commodore 64 port @ Ars Technica
- Halo Infinite remains battle royale free, for now @ Quarter To Three
- Video game may provide an earlier-than-ever indication of Alzheimer's @ New Atlas
- Early impressions of the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie are amazingly positive @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Stealing DNA by phone @ HackADay
- A year-long experiment in OLED burn-in @ HackADay
- Mowerbot keeping the lawn in check since 1998 @ HackADay
- Traeger Ironwood 650 review: WiFi is the ultimate pitmaster @ Engadget
- Botanists rediscover a rare Hawaiian flower thought to be extinct—thanks to a drone @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- Forgotten Kenyan fossils reveal ancient mega-carnivore @ New Atlas
- Listen up: we've detected our first marsquake @ Ars Technica
- Tesla will allow aggressive autopilot mode with 'slight chance of a fender bender' @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- So, what is ricotta cheese, anyway? @ bonappetit.com
- People are melting down over a mac and cheese festival that was set for Saturday @ washingtoncitypaper.com