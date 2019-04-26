Bargain basement: a Ryzen 7 2700X and a 250 GB NVMe SSD for $295 and more

Hi, guys! I'd have a mildly amusing intro, but there's nothing amusing about the situation I'm in right this second. I have to attend a wedding tomorrow, and my overnight reservation location isn't picking up their phones. Wonderful. Anyhow, here's the top PC hardware deals of the moment. I particularly fancy the laptops, if I may say so.

Mid-range CPUs are usually where the best performance-per-dollar lies, as is the case with the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X. This chip is a long-time TR favorite, thanks to its accoutrement of eight Zen+ cores and 16 threads, each capable of ticking away up to 4.3 GHz. There's a rather-good RGB-LED-lit Wraith Prism cooler in the box, too. Meanwhile, the HP EX900 250 NVMe SSD is a fine entry-level PCI Express drive, capable of pushing up to 2100 MB/s in sequential reads and 1500 MB/s when writing. Newegg will hand you both pieces of kit for just $294.99. Just add the processor to your cart and the solid-state drive will follow.

If you live on the Intel side of the border, you'll probably be interested in the spiffy Asus ROG Strix Z390-E motherboard. It covers pretty much all the bases for most any high-end LGA1151 build. You get USB 3.1 Gen2 ports in Type-A and Type-C flavors, two M.2 slots, an Intel I219-V Ethernet controller along with an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 chip for 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, SLI and CrossFireX support, and a souped-up Realtek S1220A audio codec. Additional accoutrements include a built-in I/O shield, RGB LED lighting, and metal reinforcement around the main PCIe slots. Boards this nice are usually quite dear, but not today: $199.99 is all you need to take one home from Newegg so long as you apply the cart code EMCTYVB24.

We usually post deals on regular-looking RAM sticks, but we have something today with a little more pizazz. The Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16 GB kit of 3000 MT/s DIMMs are quite the lookers thanks to their diffused RGB LEDs and dark gray heatsinks. The timings are set to 16-20-20-38, and the price is just $99.99 at Newegg.

'Tis becoming the season again for capacious spinning storage. The Western Digital Elements 6 TB external drive is a simple-but-steady affair. It's got a USB 3.0 connection, subdued looks, and will set you back only $99.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTYVB36.

The mobiles are up next. The Dell XPS 13 (xnita3ws607h) is one of the best laptops around, and the model we have on hand today is fitted with a colorful 1920x1080 display with 400 cd/m² maximum brightness, an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB NVMe solid-state drive. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 3 connectors. The asking price is but $1019.99 at Rakuten with the checkout code Q52H-HMJJ-HMV9-K7PT.

If you'd rather have a bigger machine packed to the gills with powerful hardware, then you'll want the Dell G15 5590 (GNvca5ch7043hmp). This machine packs an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB graphics card. That GPU can push out pixels at rather accelerated pace, and it'll go handy with the 1920x1080 display with 144 Hz refresh rate. Grab this machine for $1232.49 from Rakuten so long as you input the code Q52H-HMJJ-HMV9-K7PT during checkout.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.