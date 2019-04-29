AMD releases 50th Anniversary "Gold Edition" versions of its top Ryzen and Radeon parts

Are you a die-hard AMD fanboy? Do you have the original green logo tattooed on your body? If so, then you definitely don't need me to tell you that AMD's just released the 50th Anniversary "Gold Editions" of its Ryzen 7 2700X CPU and Radeon VII graphics card. Yes, indeed; AMD's fastest single-chip CPU to date is now available in a fancy black-and-gold box, while the Radeon VII comes with a red shroud.

Kidding aside, those aren't the only unique characteristics of the new parts. The CPU has AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su's signature on its heatspreader alongside a special "AMD50" marking. Its box also includes a golden sticker that likewise bears the good doctor's autograph and the AMD50 logo. Plus, you get a coupon for an AMD50 T-shirt, as well as a digital code to enter a drawing to win a free Zen 2 processor on launch. Finally, the usual Wraith Prism RGB LED CPU cooler comes along, of course.

Oh, the CPU itself? It's still called "Ryzen 7 2700X", so while we don't have confirmation on this from AMD, we expect that it's the same Pinnacle Ridge CPU that we all know and love. That gets you eight cores and 16 threads of Zen+ starting at 3.7 GHz and ticking up to 4.3 GHz under load. It's the top of AMD's Socket AM4 lineup, and we were tickled pink with it when we tested it. It's still possible that AMD has fiddled with CPU's functionality—after all, Intel's similar Core i7-8086K had a bumped single-core turbo clock—but we don't see any indication of that.

There are less details available about the Radeon VII Gold Edition. As far as we can tell, it likewise seems to be the same product as its standard model, save for a Radeon Red heatsink shroud. Like the CPU, it includes the autographed sticker and the ticket for the T-shirt, but it doesn't appear to include the code to enter the Zen 2 drawing.

If you buy one of these 50th Anniversary Edition parts right now, you get two free games: The Division 2 and World War Z. However, that's true for a number of other AMD products right now, including all second-generation Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs as well as Radeon RX 570, RX 580, RX 590, and RX Vega graphics cards. The Division 2 comes as the Gold Edition of the game, which includes the "Year 1" season pass as well as some bonus content.



Fancy.

The prices further fuel our speculation that these parts aren't significantly altered from their standard versions. The Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition is selling for just $330. That's lower than the standard version's premiere price, and not much more than its current Newegg price of $295.

On the other hand, we couldn't find the Radeon VII Gold Edition anywhere but on AMD's site, where it goes for exactly the same $699 as a regular Radeon VII. If you're interested, you may want to jump on one of these offers, as we suspect they won't be around for long. You also can check out AMD's 50th Anniversary site here.