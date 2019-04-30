Bubble Tea Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


The only bubble tea place by me somehow manages to freeze their bobas. It's tragic.

PC hardware and computing

  1. GTX 960 2GB vs. 4GB in 2019 – How much VRAM capacity matters vs. GPU @ Gamers Nexus
  2. The ASRock DeskMini A300 review: An affordable DIY AMD Ryzen mini-PC @ AnandTech
  3. Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 review @ bit-tech
  4. Palit GeForce GTX 1650 StormX OC review @ Guru3D
  5. MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX OC review @ Hexus
  6. Noctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3 review @ KitGuru

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Chris Taylor reveals Intergalactic Space Empire and Kanoogi platform @ Blue's News (hmmm)
  2. Not so tiny: This microscale Lego Hogwarts uses over 75,000 pieces @ TheBrothersBrick
  3. Epic Games boss says they'll stop doing exclusives if Steam gives developers more money @ Slashdot (Valve should counter by offering "post-orders" for Epic Store exclusive games at 50% off for people that don't mind waiting until the exclusivity period is over)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Make that special cup of coffee by completely tweaking the coffee machine @ HackADay
  2. iFixit pulls Galaxy Fold teardown at Samsung's request @ Slashdot
  3. Cold plasma torch produces a cleansing flame that never consumes @ HackADay
  4. Samsung thinks Millennials want vertical TVs @ Slashdot
  5. Probable Russian Navy covert camera whale discovered by Norwegians @ Ars Technica
  6. How an obsolete medical device with a security flaw became a must-have for some patients with Type 1 Diabetes @ Slashdot

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Cautious rollout of the world's first malaria vaccine, which is 39% effective @ Ars Technica
  2. Scientists create speech from brain signals @ HackADay
  3. Scientists live-tweet chilling faux asteroid impact scare @ Slashdot
  4. Amazon plans to make Prime shipping one-day by default @ Ars Technica (I've seen this happening for orders I place for work, but not for home yet)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless & Corsair Glaive RGB Pro review @ PC Perspective
  2. Fractal Design Define S2 Vision RGB review @ TechPowerUp
  3. Corsair Glaive RGB Pro gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
  4. Opinion: better than butter, mayo belongs on grilled cheese @ dailyegyptian.com (I've been doing this since the first time I linked to it in Shortbread and it's amazing)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options