Bubble Tea Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- GTX 960 2GB vs. 4GB in 2019 – How much VRAM capacity matters vs. GPU @ Gamers Nexus
- The ASRock DeskMini A300 review: An affordable DIY AMD Ryzen mini-PC @ AnandTech
- Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 review @ bit-tech
- Palit GeForce GTX 1650 StormX OC review @ Guru3D
- MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Aero ITX OC review @ Hexus
- Noctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3 review @ KitGuru
Games, culture, and VR
- Chris Taylor reveals Intergalactic Space Empire and Kanoogi platform @ Blue's News (hmmm)
- Not so tiny: This microscale Lego Hogwarts uses over 75,000 pieces @ TheBrothersBrick
- Epic Games boss says they'll stop doing exclusives if Steam gives developers more money @ Slashdot (Valve should counter by offering "post-orders" for Epic Store exclusive games at 50% off for people that don't mind waiting until the exclusivity period is over)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Make that special cup of coffee by completely tweaking the coffee machine @ HackADay
- iFixit pulls Galaxy Fold teardown at Samsung's request @ Slashdot
- Cold plasma torch produces a cleansing flame that never consumes @ HackADay
- Samsung thinks Millennials want vertical TVs @ Slashdot
- Probable Russian Navy covert camera whale discovered by Norwegians @ Ars Technica
- How an obsolete medical device with a security flaw became a must-have for some patients with Type 1 Diabetes @ Slashdot
Science, technology, and space news
- Cautious rollout of the world's first malaria vaccine, which is 39% effective @ Ars Technica
- Scientists create speech from brain signals @ HackADay
- Scientists live-tweet chilling faux asteroid impact scare @ Slashdot
- Amazon plans to make Prime shipping one-day by default @ Ars Technica (I've seen this happening for orders I place for work, but not for home yet)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless & Corsair Glaive RGB Pro review @ PC Perspective
- Fractal Design Define S2 Vision RGB review @ TechPowerUp
- Corsair Glaive RGB Pro gaming mouse review @ Legit Reviews
- Opinion: better than butter, mayo belongs on grilled cheese @ dailyegyptian.com (I've been doing this since the first time I linked to it in Shortbread and it's amazing)