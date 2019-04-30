GeForce beta driver 430.53 hotfix lets you reclaim your CPU cycles

If you read the entirety of this post about the launch of the GeForce GTX 1650, you may recall that we noted the release of a new GeForce driver at that time as well. Well, it so happens that that driver, GeForce driver 430.39, shipped with a few stowaways—mainly in the form of a couple of annoying bugs. Fortunately, Nvidia's already busted out a patch in the form of GeForce beta driver 430.53 Hotfix.



Telemetry doesn't make for sexy pictures, so here's Lara Croft.

The primary issue, which fortunately didn't affect this writer, is that some folks are seeing stupendous CPU usage on NVDisplay.Container.exe. That process manages the telemetry built into Nvidia's drivers, among other functions. You could work around the bug by simply killing the process, but we probably don't have to tell you that it's a pretty poor idea to just go around killing parts of your drivers. Instead, just update to the 430.53 driver that isn't afflicted by the bug.

The new driver also fixes a few other problems:

3DMark Time Spy should stop flickering during the benchmark

A BeamNG.drive crash-on-launch bug should be resolved

Shadow of the Tomb Raider should stop freezing on SLI rigs

Playing videos on a secondary display should no longer cause desktop flickering

As this driver is both beta and a hotfix, there's not a full list of release notes. You also won't find it on Nvidia's download pages. You can head over to Nvidia's customer help site to grab GeForce driver 430.53 Hotfix for 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and Windows 7.