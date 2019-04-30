Bargain basement: a Ryzen 7 1800X for $178, a Ryzen 5 2600 for $150, and more

Greetings, gerbils. It's a fair day today, and when I'm done with work, I'll be going into my power armor in Fallout 4. I'm a sucker for open-world RPGs, and lately I've been spending my time revisiting both that title and the magnum opus The Witcher 3. For both games, I've installed unobtrusive enhancement mods that improve the experience without really altering it, as it should be. Alas, sweet gaming goodness will only come later today—right now it's time for PC hardware deals.

AMD's desktop chips are often discounted, and today we have not one, but two deals on Ryzen chips. The first one is the AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor. This model might not be the latest-and-greatest on paper, but it's still the company's previous-generation top dog. Underneath its heatspreader sit a total of eight Zen cores and 16 threads, each ticking away at up to 4 GHz. Rakuten's currently asking for only $178.40 for this processor if you input the checkout code SAVE15.

The second CPU offering today is the AMD Ryzen 5 2600. This meaty chip comes fitted with six Zen+ cores and twelve threads. The maximum clock speed for each of those is 3.9 GHz, and there are 16 MB of L3 cache on tap. The box includes a Wraith Stealth cooler that's just fine for the job and then some. AMD will hand you keys for The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z with your purchase. The price is just $149.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCTYWT23.

RAM deals come as a pair today, too. We'll start with the fanciest, the G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32 GB kit with 3000 MT/s sticks. As we're sure you can tell, these DIMMs are rather spiffy-looking thanks to their integrated diffuser, and they forgo any extra cabling to get their lighting on. The timings are 16-18-18-38, and the price is a silly low $174.99 at Newegg with the cart code EMCTYWT23.

Don't need that much RAM? That's fine, check out the Micron Ballistix Sport LT 16 GB kit with 3200 MT/s DIMMs. The white heatsinks on them look slick but not too flashy, and the timings are set to 16-18-18. The price is but $81.29 at Newegg so long as you input the code EMCTYVB43 in your cart. If black's more like your thing, you can pick up the DIMMs in that color for the same $81.29, but with the code EMCTYVB38.

There are few things in the world worse than a computer with a bad PSU. That's why you'll want to check out the EVGA 850 GQ power supply. This modular unit comes fitted with Japan-made capacitors and generously sized 135 mm fan. There's enough outputs for an entire house and its kitchen sink, and EVGA offers five-year warranty coverage. The price is just $89.99 at Newegg (a low amount for a PSU this big) and there's a $20 rebate card on hand.

The final item today is actually a triptych of Wi-Fi signal goodness. The Netgear Orbi AC2200 Wi-Fi mesh system comes with a total of three speedy, unobtrusive units that all together should be enough to cover your gerbil mansion in wireless signal goodness. The Orbis (as they're known to friends) use a tri-band comms system and come pre-paired for easy installation and setup. The maximum aggregate speed is 2.2 Gbps, and each node has two Ethernet ports for connecting devices like desktop PCs, set-top boxes, or smart TVs. The whole shebang will set you back only $209.99 at Amazon if you click the in-page coupon.

