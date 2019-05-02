World Password Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Quick look review: Intel Optane Memory H10 with solid state storage @ PC Perspective
- Intel Core i5-9400 review @ bit-tech
- Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 router review @ Guru3D
- Palit GeForce GTX 1650 StormX OC review @ Hexus
- Corsair H100i RGB Platinum liquid cooler review @ HotHardware
- Corsair IronClaw RGB Wireless mouse review @ KitGuru
- HyperX Cloud gaming headset for PS4 review @ Legit Reviews
- Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB LT fan review @ TechPowerUp
- GeForce GTX 1650 tested without PCIe power @ TechSpot
- Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD review @ TFT Central
Games, culture, and VR
- 'Let's watch Netflix: three words guaranteed to kill a romantic mood' @ Slashdot
- Valve Index reveal: the best of VR's first generation—but is it worth $999? @ Ars Technica
- Oculus Quest review: VR freedom comes at a cost @ Engadget
- Epic acquires Rocket League studio, bringing game to Epic's store this year @ Ars Technica (Epic's "stewardship" of PC gaming feels more like the Ministry of Magic's subjugation of Hogwarts with each new headline)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Camera sees electromagnetic interference using an SDR and machine vision @ HackADay
- Narwal robot can both mop and vacuum, and replace its own dirty water @ New Atlas
- Marvelously machined clutch masters musical marble machine mayhem @ HackADay (now that's writing!)
Science, technology, and space news
- The tiny horror story of how wasps create "zombie" spiders to do their bidding @ New Atlas
- After a decade, NASA finally reveals root cause of two failed rocket launches @ Ars Technica
- Report: Tesla to slash solar panel prices to stymie market-share loss @ Ars Technica (I did the math, no buyer's remorse here)
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Guacamole Cheese is here to make eating guacamole even easier @ today.com
- Babybel's new Mini Rolls cheese snacks are available at Target @ delish.com
- Razer's April Fools' toaster to become the real deal @ New Atlas (truth is stranger than fiction)