World Password Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Historically, I prefer photos in this space. I couldn't pass this one up, though.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Quick look review: Intel Optane Memory H10 with solid state storage @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel Core i5-9400 review @ bit-tech
  3. Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 router review @ Guru3D
  4. Palit GeForce GTX 1650 StormX OC review @ Hexus
  5. Corsair H100i RGB Platinum liquid cooler review @ HotHardware
  6. Corsair IronClaw RGB Wireless mouse review @ KitGuru
  7. HyperX Cloud gaming headset for PS4 review @ Legit Reviews
  8. Alphacool Eiszyklon Aurora RGB LT fan review @ TechPowerUp
  9. GeForce GTX 1650 tested without PCIe power @ TechSpot
  10. Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD review @ TFT Central

Games, culture, and VR

  1. 'Let's watch Netflix: three words guaranteed to kill a romantic mood' @ Slashdot
  2. Valve Index reveal: the best of VR's first generation—but is it worth $999? @ Ars Technica
  3. Oculus Quest review: VR freedom comes at a cost @ Engadget
  4. Epic acquires Rocket League studio, bringing game to Epic's store this year @ Ars Technica (Epic's "stewardship" of PC gaming feels more like the Ministry of Magic's subjugation of Hogwarts with each new headline)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Camera sees electromagnetic interference using an SDR and machine vision @ HackADay
  2. Narwal robot can both mop and vacuum, and replace its own dirty water @ New Atlas
  3. Marvelously machined clutch masters musical marble machine mayhem @ HackADay (now that's writing!)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. The tiny horror story of how wasps create "zombie" spiders to do their bidding @ New Atlas
  2. After a decade, NASA finally reveals root cause of two failed rocket launches @ Ars Technica
  3. Report: Tesla to slash solar panel prices to stymie market-share loss @ Ars Technica (I did the math, no buyer's remorse here)

Cheese, memes, what have you

  1. Guacamole Cheese is here to make eating guacamole even easier @ today.com
  2. Babybel's new Mini Rolls cheese snacks are available at Target @ delish.com
  3. Razer's April Fools' toaster to become the real deal @ New Atlas (truth is stranger than fiction)
