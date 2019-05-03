Bargain basement: a GTX 1660 card and an Intel 660p 1 TB SSD for $290 and more

Greetings, folks! After half a dozen sessions with a physical therapist and a few chiropractor adjustments, my back and shoulder have seen massive improvements. This whole deal left me with two big pieces of advice for those who, like me, have work patterns that require a long time sitting down or doing repetitive motions. The first one is: stretch, stretch, stretch. The importance of those exercises can't be understated, especially as time moves on and you're not 18 and stop being able to heal with a night's rest and a beer. The second bit of advice is also simple: if you feel that something's not quite kosher with your back or limbs, don't hold on for very long in hopes that it'll improve—chances are you're just making a bad situation worse. Anyway, here are today's PC hardware deals. It's a good crop, if I may say so.

Today we kick off the proceedings with a combo deal. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC 6 GB is one of the top budget graphics cards of the moment, more than good enough for speedy 1920x1080 gaming with high detail levels. The model on hand has a generously sized cooler with two large fans, a protective backplate, and a 1830 MHz core clock. Meanwhile, the Intel 660p 1 TB NVMe SSD is probably our favorite affordable drive of the moment thanks to its low pricing coupled with 1800 MB/s sequential read and write speeds. Newegg will sell you both these items for only $289.99, or $40 off their regular combined price. That's a fantastic deal for upgrades or new builds both.

Since we're on the topic of affordable PCIe storage, let's look at the HP EX900 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. This byte gumstick is good for pushing up to 2100 MB/s on sequential reads and 1500 MB/s on writes, while random I/O figures ring in at 120K read IOPS and 108K write IOPS. This drive is selling for just $57.99 at Newegg—a price that even boring slow SATA drives have a hard time matching.

Next up, a trio of portables. We'll start off with the smallest one, the ultra-light MacBook Air (2018) fitted with an Intel Core i5-8210Y processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 NVMe drive. The 13.3" display is a gorgeous 2560x1600 wide-gamut unit, and there are two Thunderbolt 3 connectors on tap. Best Buy is currently selling this machine in dark gray for just $949.99, a rather excellent deal for a premium ultrabook. You can also get it with a gold color or a silver finish for the same price.

Over at the Dell aisle, we have two machines with the same price but two unique slants. Folks looking for a high-end portable work machine will undoubtedly want the Dell XPS 15 9570 (dycwb1647h). This quality-built laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16 GB of dual-channel RAM, and a speedy 512 GB NVMe solid-state drive. A Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti handles pixel-pushing duties and will handle games with aplomb. The wide-gamut display has a 1920x1080 resolution and 400 cd/m² maximum brightness. This machine just oozes quality, and it can be yours for $1410.99 at Rakuten.

If gaming is more your thing, then you probably prefer the Alienware M15 (dkcwm1502hmp). This sleek and stylish gaming laptop has similar equipment to the XPS above: an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and 16 GB of dual-channel RAM, but storage duties are handled by a 256 GB NVMe solid-state drive coupled with a 1 TB SSHD. There's extra graphics horsepower under the hood, too, in the form of a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card. There's a Thunderbolt 3 port and RGB LED lighting on the keyboard, and the asking price is $1410.99 at Rakuten.

Finally, something to handily ease your home Wi-Fi woes: the Google OnHub AC1900 Wi-Fi router. This unassuming jug can sprout an 802.11ac Wi-Fi signal at up to 1900 Mb/s aggregate speed. The exact version on hand is manufactured by TP-Link and comes with 13 total antennas in a circular pattern for wide-ranging coverage. Good hardware is only part of the story for any router, and the OnHub's software is a cut above most offerings, allowing for easy setup and monitoring of your home network. There's also IFTTT support, band steering, and Bluetooth Smart. This radio wave emanator can be had at Newegg Flash for a stupid-low $64.99 with the cart code NEFPBL71 while stocks last.

