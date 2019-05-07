National Packaging Design Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Unsalable and only appreciable by the most hardcore packaging nerds, this is my proudest creation.

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs

  1. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas review @ bit-tech
  2. AMD Athlon 220GE and 240GE review @ Guru3D
  3. AMD R7 2700X Gold Edition overclocking headroom & mini review @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 review @ HotHardware
  5. Sapphire GearBox Thunderbolt 3 eGPU enclosure review @ KitGuru
  6. Logitech G240 mouse pad review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Shuttle XPC slim DH370 mini-PC review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Facebook's new 'secret crush' feature called creepy, stupid @ Slashdot
  2. Microsoft Solitaire made it into the Hall of Fame @ Quarter To Three
  3. Oculus Rift S review: just another tethered VR headset @ Engadget
  4. Pokémon characters have their own pea-sized region in brain, study finds @ Ars Technica (surprisingly sound study)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Apple is telling lawmakers people will hurt themselves if they try to fix iPhones @ Slashdot
  2. Toolpath painting brings cut that first layer sparkle @ HackADay
  3. Color-tunable LEDs open up possibilities of configurable semiconductors @ HackADay (there's a yo dawg double rainbow RGB joke in here somewhere)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Robot dinosaurs help unlock the evolution of flight @ New Atlas
  2. Boeing believed a 737 Max warning light was standard. It wasn't. @ Slashdot
  3. After Dragon launch, NASA will consider using the same Falcon 9 three times @ Ars Technica

    Cheese, memes, what have you

    1. Wine and cheese is over, here's how to pair beer and cheese @ thrillist.com
    2. World-first breakthrough improves on pasteurization and keeps milk fresh for 90 days @ New Atlas (oh, I hope it's irradiated)
