National Packaging Design Day Shortbread

PC hardware, computing, and RGB LEDs
- Turtle Beach Elite Atlas review @ bit-tech
- AMD Athlon 220GE and 240GE review @ Guru3D
- AMD R7 2700X Gold Edition overclocking headroom & mini review @ Gamers Nexus
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 review @ HotHardware
- Sapphire GearBox Thunderbolt 3 eGPU enclosure review @ KitGuru
- Logitech G240 mouse pad review @ TechPowerUp
- Shuttle XPC slim DH370 mini-PC review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Facebook's new 'secret crush' feature called creepy, stupid @ Slashdot
- Microsoft Solitaire made it into the Hall of Fame @ Quarter To Three
- Oculus Rift S review: just another tethered VR headset @ Engadget
- Pokémon characters have their own pea-sized region in brain, study finds @ Ars Technica (surprisingly sound study)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Apple is telling lawmakers people will hurt themselves if they try to fix iPhones @ Slashdot
- Toolpath painting brings cut that first layer sparkle @ HackADay
- Color-tunable LEDs open up possibilities of configurable semiconductors @ HackADay (there's a yo dawg double rainbow RGB joke in here somewhere)
Science, technology, and space news
- Robot dinosaurs help unlock the evolution of flight @ New Atlas
- Boeing believed a 737 Max warning light was standard. It wasn't. @ Slashdot
- After Dragon launch, NASA will consider using the same Falcon 9 three times @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, what have you
- Wine and cheese is over, here's how to pair beer and cheese @ thrillist.com
- World-first breakthrough improves on pasteurization and keeps milk fresh for 90 days @ New Atlas (oh, I hope it's irradiated)